It was the best weekend of college football so far this season marked by key matchups and star-making performances. Alabama rose like the Undertaker against Ole Miss; Oregon delivered a “good old-fashioned butt-kicking” to Colorado; Florida State escaped Death Valley like Andy Dufresne in Shawshank; Washington State’s Cameron Ward announced his Heisman candidacy; Ohio State survived in South Bend.

Following the Buckeyes’ last-second victory, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gave a postgame interview that was drenched in vitriol and frustration.

“I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now,” Day said, referring to Holtz’s pre-game criticisms. “What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We’re proud to be from Ohio. It’s always been Ohio against the world, and it’ll continue to be Ohio against the world. But I’ll tell you what: I love those kids. We’ve got a tough team.” “Everybody’s questioning these kids all the time. We’ve had one bad half the last couple years. That’s it. Everybody wants to question these guys. These guys are warriors.”

Understanding and accepting who you are is a prerequisite for success in all walks of life. It is no different for a football team. It is said that every great movie pitch can be summed up in one sentence and the same is true for a football team’s identity.

Instead of giving a resounding defense of his team and the Ohio State program’s ethos, Day came across as an entitled tween who spends too much time reading YouTube comments and opened up greater scrutiny into his and his team’s obvious identity insecurity. So while Ohio State is continuing to try to be something they are not — and scold us of it along the way — the Michigan Wolverines discovered theirs against Rutgers.

Team 144 more reaffirmed its identity because a complete search for one was never necessary. The Wolverines controlled the line of scrimmage, operated efficiently and decisively on both sides of the ball, and cruised to a 24-point victory. In a sentence, Michigan’s 2023 identity is ball-control physicality (rinse, repeat) and overwhelming balance.

Offensively, the Wolverines rushed for over 200 yards for the first time this season, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the nation’s most accurate passer completing passes at a 79.8 percent clip, added in 214 yards and one touchdown with a 96.8 QBR. Defensively, Michigan was near-perfect across the defensive front and the secondary forced one turnover that resulted in a Mike Sainristil pick-six. In total, the defense forced four turnovers if you include the three turnovers on downs. It was a business-like performance that wrapped up in under three hours, the fourth of 15 boxes checked without any unnecessary effort being wasted.

Some of you reading this are just waiting to fire off, “IT’S RUTGERS!” Taken, but this Rutgers team under head coach Greg Schiano has notoriously been a difficult out for Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

In 2020, Michigan had to overcome a 17-7 halftime deficit and outlast the Scarlet Knights 48-42 in overtime. Two years ago, Michigan had its worst offensive performance of the season against Rutgers (275 total yards, 112 rushing) and required two fourth quarter stops to cling to a seven-point victory. Last season, the Wolverines trailed 17-14 at the half before bull-dozing the Scarlet Knights in a 28-point third quarter.

Rutgers specifics aside, Michigan has struggled the last two years in Big Ten conference openers, only winning each by seven points apiece (Rutgers, 2021; Maryland, 2022). This team isn’t the team from two years ago, last year, or 2020 — thank God — but this team still needs time to carve out its own path.

If we wrote the book on Team 142 or Team 143 after the Big Ten openers, no one would have predicted back-to-back conference titles and College Football Playoff appearances. Finding and establishing an identity can be messy, but it is the starting point for leaving a legacy worth remembering.

On Saturday, this team took its first step into becoming who they are going to be in November and December. We learned that the Wolverines are physical, balanced, and poised in the face of a slow start. And we learned all of this without a postgame berating.