Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Monday for his weekly press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against the Michigan Wolverines. Rhule wasted no time diving into the Wolverines and offering high praise for his next opponent.

Opening Statement

“Excellent team. They’re the No. 2 team in the country for a reason. It’s a great opportunity for us, experience for us. We’ll see tomorrow, Heinrich (Haarberg) and Jeff (Sims), in terms of how they practice. Obviously, Heinrich didn’t finish the game. I don’t think it’s much, but I’ll reserve judgment until I see him. We’ll see where Jeff is at, so we have a full picture of that. Luke Reimer will be questionable for the game as we sit here right now. We’ll see where he’s at. With that, I’ll see what questions you guys have.”

On how he makes the team see the Michigan game as more of an opportunity than a challenge

“We’re going to play every team we play. No one came to the University of Nebraska to not play good teams. We started off with a tough schedule. We played on the road the first game. We had some tough breaks in that game. Had a touchdown before the half — you’ve never heard us complain about anything. We’re not here to complain. We’re not here to make excuses. We’re here to play good football and win. We went to Colorado, a top-25 team at the time. They probably still are, I haven’t seen it. We played them. We’re just going to play every week and battle. This is a great opportunity. We have good players. We expect our players to play well. This game will be about blocking and tackling and covering, getting open and making throws. We’ll just play it and do that every week for eight weeks and see what happens.”

On the team being No. 6 in rush offense and No. 1 in rush defense

“It’s a step in the right direction for the blueprint of what we want to do. I’m not a super, super big stats guy in that I think sometimes, they can be misleading. But for a team that was 108th last year in rush defense — we played a Big Ten team, we played a Pac-12 team, we faced a team in Northern Illinois. We’ve faced some good teams. I think it’s trending in the right direction. This is a team that’s going to come in, that’s trying to prove a point on the ground against you and run the ball at you. Guys have to be up for the challenge. Just from a 50,000-foot view, what we’re doing and the blueprint that we want to have, is moving in that direction. We just have to keep accelerating it each week.”

On how much Michigan is in line with what he wants to build Nebraska to be

“Everything. You think about when coach (Jim) Harbaugh first came in, he was taking over after a couple years of not being a great program after being a great program. He recruited — I worked at one of his camps when I was the head coach at Temple. You guys probably don’t remember, but he was the guy that started the satellite camps. It was a big controversy at the time. He was the first person to go at 12:01 to someone’s house for recruiting. I did that. I didn’t like doing it, but I did it, because he was doing it. He’s had a real impact on the game. Sometimes I’ll have recruits say to me ‘well, Coach, are we going to be good? Should I go to Michigan?’ Well, he did it. And that’s what we’re doing. His blueprint for building that program, for the way that they play, a lot of those things are similar. Obviously, we want to have a little bit of an option element at times, too. So there’s differences, but the overarching blueprint for being great on the (offensive) and d-lines, having good quarterback play, being physical at tight end, all those things — that’s what we’re doing.”

On the preparation for Michigan’s run game

“I believe that iron sharpens iron. I believe you get better at practice. I think going against each other has helped us. You know, because we go against each other on Tuesdays and Wednesdays we compete against each other. So I think that’s really helped us. Michigan is a good team up front in terms of their defensive line, in terms of getting off blocks. They’re not really trying to fool you necessarily. I mean, they will pressure you. They are as good a team in terms of playing with their hands and you think you have a window and they get off. So you have to be content with two- and three- and four-yard runs. You have to get your backs to run hard. There’s not going to be gaping holes against Michigan. It’s not going to happen, it’s going to be that type of a game. Our guys get better from practice. I also think our guys get better from the trade teams that we have. When you can recruit a bunch of really good players and they’re not necessarily playing and you’re willing to rotate guys through or have some guys take some scout team reps. I think it helps them but it also really helps your starters.”

On how he manages the quarterback situation this week

“I play the guy I think gives us the best chance to win. It’s unique in that, I have a guy that was the starter, that couldn’t finish the game, really. And I have another guy that was the starter this past game that couldn’t finish the game. I have two quarterbacks that couldn’t finish the game. For me to sit up here on a Monday and say ‘this is what’s happening’ — this isn’t gamesmanship. Both guys do the same thing, really. My job is to get everybody ready. Chubba (Purdy) was going into the game as the No. 3, and he was down there at the end of the game, playing. We get Chubba reps. Everything we do is reps, reps, reps, reps, reps, reps, reps, because I don’t know who the hero is going to be this week. I don’t know who the hero is going to be next week. We just try to split the reps because we get so many reps because we’re always doing multiple drills. It’s the Nebraska way, and we do it, so that helps us, as opposed to most teams.”

On what concerns him on Michigan’s team

“They’re all excellent players. I think, when you look at a team like Michigan, I think that you look at everybody that they have. You look at all the great backs that they have. Their quarterback is an excellent player and he can beat you with his feet. Just when you think you can overload the box, he can pull a zone read down. He can run a quarterback bounce play. He can spin it. It’s an excellent, excellent, excellent offense, put together with a great offensive line, great tight ends, great backs. It’ll challenge every single aspect of every single thing you do defensively, because they’re not afraid to say ‘hey, we’re going to run this ball and get it to the unblocked player.’ The standard for them is ‘hey, make that guy miss. And if he tackles you once, you have to make him miss the next time.’ That’s the way we look at football, and when we’ve had big plays, it’s a play like Heinrich (Haarberg), where the guy is unblocked and he makes him miss and scores a touchdown. I’d say they’re good at what they do. It’ll be a challenge for our guys — a good one.”

On what makes J.J. McCarthy arguably the best quarterback in the Big Ten

“I think they’ve got a great passing game. He’s got tremendous protection, so he’s got time and he operates on time. He knows where to go with the football. If you play man against him, he goes to the route that they designed to beat man. He attacks coverages. As I said, he’s excellent with his feet too. He’s a dual-threat quarterback that plays as a pro-style quarterback, but when he needs to, he can run. He’s got poise. The game is never too big for him. I’ve watched a lot of tape on them. I watched them last year, I watched them this year. They’ve beaten two 3-1 teams. They’ve beaten two teams that were undefeated other than playing them. They beat them pretty soundly. He’s played against good competition. He’s just good at everything he does.”

On if Blake Corum reminds him of anyone

“Corum is an excellent player. I don’t know who I’d say, necessarily. I think he’s got elite burst, vision, lateral quickness. He’s tough to tackle. I think a lot of people make the mistake — if you try to tackle him low, you’re going to bounce off his legs. Who that is, I’m not great at those kind of things. I’m sorry. He possesses a lot of traits that make him hard to tackle and hard to defend.”