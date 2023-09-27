The Michigan Wolverines moved to 4-0 after a routinely dominant victory over Rutgers, 31-7. It was a standard victory for the Wolverines that was secured with a heavy dose of power running, efficient passing and stingy defense.

Offensively, Michigan was balanced, throwing for 214 yards and rushing for 201. Defensively, the Wolverines held their fourth straight opponent to seven points or less and forced four turnovers (one interception, three turnovers on downs).

On paper, it was business as usual for the No. 2 ranked team in the country, but at a granular level, it is never that simple. These three plays were three of the most important in terms of securing this victory and represent lessons on the benefits of film study.

Let’s check the tape.

Reverser Flea Flicker TE Delay

This play is offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore at his best, because this is a play off of a play. As the kids say, this is Sherrone in his bag.

Against Bowling Green, on the second play from scrimmage, Michigan ran a counter to the field side with running back Blake Corum, who then pitched the ball to running back Donovan Edwards — lined up in the slot — coming on a reverse toward the boundary. The play gained 11 yards and helped set up Michigan’s first touchdown of the evening.

Against Rutgers, Moore sets his formation into the boundary and has his offensive line drop into a pass-blocking set. Moore was hoping the window-dressing action in the backfield would be enough to distract from the offensive line’s blocking and he was right.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy hands the ball to Corum, who again pitches to Edwards. However, this time, Edwards pitches the ball back to McCarthy who finds a WAO (wide-ass open) Colston Loveland streaking down the sideline.

This play works to perfection because Rutgers is playing an aggressive man-to-man coverage. The safety covering Edwards sprints toward the field side, fearing Edwards could easily break contain and be off to the races. Outside boundary receiver Tyler Morris sells the fake run block before clearing out across the field and dragging the corner with him.

The linebacker guarding Loveland crashes into him, looking to set an edge to keep contain and defend against Corum’s run. Loveland holds it just long enough to be convincing before leaking down the sideline. Corum then fills in for Loveland as a blocker against the outside linebacker, and the middle of Rutgers’s defense is in absolute disarray by the time the ball lands safely in Loveland’s arms.

Moore is coming into his own as a solo play-caller and is one of the best in the country at designing counters and plays off of plays in both the run and passing game.

LESSON: The average football play lasts four seconds. Overreact in the first two and risk being burned by the fourth.

Back-Shoulder Slot Fade Touchdown

Over the last two years, the slot fade hasn’t been one of Michigan’s reliable red zone concepts for different reasons. In 2021, quarterback Cade McNamara just simply wasn’t able to throw it accurately. Last season, McCarthy didn’t have the chemistry with his receivers for it to be a viable option. That’s not the case anymore.

Rutgers gives a pressure look pre-snap before dropping into a Cover 1 coverage with a linebacker spying the quarterback. The middle safety lines up on the hash and gains minimal depth toward the slot at the snap of the ball.

From 11-personnel (one running back, one tight end) facing a third-and-seven, Moore dials up a perfect slot fade to freshman receiver Semaj Morgan. Every route besides Morgan goes no further than 11 yards, keeping the majority of defenders underneath and freeing up the freshman for a one-on-one opportunity.

At the snap, McCarthy immediately recognizes Michigan’s advantage, hits the third step in his drop, sets his feet and fires a perfect back-shoulder ball only Morgan can corral. The helpless defender interferes with Morgan, but that still doesn’t stop the touchdown. By the end of the play, the middle safety is somehow still eight yards away from the play by the time Morgan begins to stand up and celebrate.

The improved chemistry between McCarthy and his receivers has been evident throughout the first four games, but perhaps none more so than this play between himself and a true freshman receiver.

LESSON: The rolling stone gathers no moss and the slow safety covers no player.

Mike Sainristil Pick-Six

Michigan is lined up in a tight press cover one coverage facing a critical fourth-and-two. Rutgers is attempting to run a tunnel screen where nickel corner Mike Sainristil’s receiver will block down into the field-side corner (Will Johnson) and hoping Sainristil will over-pursue until the pulling offensive linemen can help cement a path.

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt looks over at the field-side formation and sees Sainristil and Johnson aligned at the same depth, which is a huge red flag for any defense, and ideal for this play-call. However, watch Sainristil as soon as Wimsatt looks away for the snap —Sainristil backpedals to give the defense an alignment and leverage advantage, and Wimsatt is completely unaware of the adjustment.

At the snap, the Michigan blitz bursts through the line and Wimsatt fires toward his target. However, as soon as he turns to release, Sainristil breaks on the ball with reckless abandon and snags an interception so quickly no one realizes it. Sainristil essentially squats and shrugs middle linebacker Junior Colson off his back and makes a dash for the end zone.

This play is an example of Sainristil playing mental chess with a deceiving pre-snap alignment before breaking on the ball at full speed and securing an interception. Checkmate.

LESSON: Don’t play games with Mike Sainristil.