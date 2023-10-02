Michigan dominated on Saturday. The Wolverines scored at will, controlled the game at all three levels defensively and only relented one score once the game was well within hand. But I’m not talking about football. Michigan hockey defeated Simon Fraser, 8-1, in exhibition play at Yost Ice Arena to unofficially kick off the new season.

Simon Fraser had it rough, but Nebraska football had it even worse.

What the Michigan Wolverines did on Saturday exceeded domination. A quick trip to Thesaurus dot com has revealed more apt alternatives. Overrule? No. Dictate? Warmer. Tyrannize? Tyrannize! There we go! The Michigan Wolverines tyrannized the Cornhuskers to the tune of 45-7 in a game that could have easily been 65-0 if head coach Jim Harbaugh wanted to call fake kneel-downs and trick plays in the fourth quarter like a certain coach from Pennsylvania.

After the game, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule spoke highly of the Wolverines when asked if his team struggled to match Michigan’s intensity.

“They (Michigan) are the number two team in the nation. I kind of alluded to it the other day like we are the number one rush offense and rush defense. He (Harbaugh) was gonna run for 300 yards against us and send a message.”

The Wolverines delivered a resounding message to the rest of college football at the expense of Nebraska. Michigan’s 38-point victory was its largest over a Big Ten opponent since the 2021 Big Ten title game when the Wolverines trounced the Iowa Hawkeyes by 39.

But this isn’t a one-off, this has become the standard for Michigan over the course of the first five games of the season. Michigan has scored 30 or more points in every game and has held its first five opponents to seven points or fewer. The last time the latter occurred, prohibition had yet to be repealed and FDR was serving his first term.

Nationally, Michigan leads the country in scoring defense (6.0 points per game allowed), touchdowns allowed (0.6 per game allowed), red zone scoring defense (37.5 percent allowed), first down defense (11.4 per game allowed), fewest tackles for loss allowed (2.0 per game), and the fewest penalty yards (18.6 per game).

Individually, quarterback J.J. McCarthy leads the country in QBR (94.2) and is ranked third in completion percentage (79 percent). Running back Blake Corum is tied for the national lead with nine rushing touchdowns, and wide receiver Roman Wilson is tied for the national lead with eight receiving touchdowns.

Quick aside on Wilson: Roman Wilson is a top-five receiver in college football and has officially entered the conversation for the Biletnikoff Award. Through his first three seasons at Michigan, Wilson hauled in only eight receiving touchdowns in 31 games — a number he has already matched this season through five games. Can Wilson get to 20 this year? It’s a tall task, but he is on pace to match some of the greatest college receivers in recent memory. In the College Football Playoff era (2014-present), only three receivers have caught 20 or more touchdowns: Corey Coleman (2015, 12 games), Ja’Marr Chase (2019, 14 games), and DeVonta Smith (2020, 13 games).

The game has slowed down for Wilson like it does for all the greats and he is now playing with a fluidity and physicality Michigan has been missing on the outside since Nico Collins. The hype around Marvin Harrison Jr. and bigger receivers has been deafening, but Wilson has quickly reminded everyone that #ShortKingSZN is far from over. Rant finished.

Michigan’s message was one of tyranny, but it wasn’t perfect either. To quote the poet Zach Bryan, “I ain’t spotless, neither is you.”

Against Nebraska, the Wolverines still muffed a punt, allowed multiple coverage busts and let McCarthy take two unnecessary big hits from bad communication. All these mistakes will inevitably feed into the national narrative, “wAIt UnTiL yOu pLaY a ReAl tEaM,” insinuating Michigan will be exposed and proven to be fraudulent against stiffer competition (there’s a Mel Tucker joke in there somewhere).

College football in September is much like the Playa Hater’s Ball sketch from Chappelle’s Show, “Hate, hate, hate, hate!” To fan bases across the country, miraculously, no team has managed to play anyone this month and everyone sucks. Besides said team of the provocative hater, of course.

To quote one of my favorite authors, the month of September is the month of promises. It is not the month for final resume comparison because resumes are still being written; references are still being verified. All that matters is winning.

One month into the season and only 22 undefeated teams remain unblemished from 133 in FBS contention. Four of them are in the Big Ten East (Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland) which means Michigan will FINALLY have to play someone — all three in the final three weeks of the season no less — down the stretch, and will have to clean up special teams mistakes, coverage communication and McCarthy’s protection.

By Nov. 25, Michigan’s message will be definitively received for better or worse across the country, but on Saturday, we learned Michigan can play at a level as high as anyone in college football, regardless of opponent, and still have room for improvement. The Wolverines weren’t spotless, but they remain undefeated, and that’s the loudest message a team can send in September.