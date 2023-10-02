Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck met with the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Michigan Wolverines. Fleck will look to bring the Little Brown Jug home to Minneapolis, but understands the historical and immediate challenges facing his team.

Historically, the Battle for the Little Brown Jug rivalry between the two schools has been less of a battle and more of a one-sided beating for the last 37 years. Since 1986, Michigan has posted a 25-2 record over the Golden Gophers, including a perfect 2-0 record against Minnesota with Fleck at the helm.

Immediately, Fleck wasn’t shy when discussing how good the Wolverines have looked five games into the season.

Is this Michigan team the best you’ve faced since you’ve been at Minnesota?

“They’re really good. I don’t know if it’s — when you go back and what is the best, which isn’t the best and we have played some really good teams since we’ve been here. I would say this is probably, they are one of one of the best. I think that’s a subjective answer based on that and we’re kind of in the middle of the film so I’m not through at all, but we’ve watched a lot of it. I think they’re one of the deepest for sure. It doesn’t matter who is in that football game, it just seems like they’re always fresh because they have so many great players. And they do such a great job of rotating them and they all make plays. And coach Harbaugh does a great job of promoting team, team, team, team, the “we-fense.” I love that. I mean, I love that, when he called it the “we-fense,” you know. But it’s true. When you watch their team, they all talk about the team. They all play for the team. Sometimes you can’t tell who’s in the game, who just made that play because there are no — just one guy’s the star, they’re all the stars that make up their team. And that’s hard to do, it’s hard to create and I think he’s done a great job of creating I think one of the best teams in the country now. ‘What are they?’ is subjective. I mean, I think they’re one of the best teams in the country and they’re ranked exactly where they probably should be, either one or two, because they are as good as advertised. And we talk about one of the hardest schedules in the country, this is why you’re playing teams that are incredibly experienced and incredibly deep. Their defense has seven of the 11 returning starters from last year and not only that, it’s not a freshman sitting behind them, it’s another transfer or it’s another senior or another graduate. I mean, these guys are good. He’s done a heck of a job building that thing, especially with the way college football’s changed, and done a very good job, and he’s one of the best in the business at building teams anywhere he’s been. Got a ton of respect for him one of the best coaches in football, period.”

How do you balance your strength of running the ball versus a team like Michigan where the run defense is so good that you need to be careful not to overdo it?

“Well, you find a way to put 13 guys on the field when nobody’s looking. See if you can add another tight end in there. They’re really good. What we’re doing right now, putting together the best game plan to put our players in the best position to be successful. You go back to 2019, you know, we’re playing the top-four team in the country and not many people gave us a shot on that either. I know we’re different, maybe a different team, different year, things like that, but I don’t think we were favored in that one or the Auburn game and that’s the same Auburn team that went out and beat Alabama. So we have respect for everybody that we play, but we’re going to prepare, they’re going to prepare, that’s why you play the game. You know we’re talking about running the football. I mean, you know whoever the running back room is available for us, we did a little bit by committee last week and I really like the way that we ran the football. That’s a lot of credit to our offensive line. You think about it, this is where we’re at right now. So we have a young man who plays and runs the football, he only plays in three games technically, right? I mean, actually has significant playing time now he’s a Freshman Player of the Week in the Big Ten in all three games that he played. Then he’s out. Well, then we go running back by committee and now Zach Evans, who did Sunday Night Football a few weeks ago, to correct some of the issues he was having, had a phenomenal night. Remember, I told, I think Dave, you asked that question about him. I said, ‘He’s working on a lot of things to be more consistent,’ and bang — he became really consistent, got his opportunity, and now he’s Freshman Player of the Week in the Big Ten. So, again, all I’m doing is probably advertising our players, right, but that’s where we’re at. This is the developmental program and those guys are going to be really good players, and that’s a credit to our offensive line and our tight ends and our wide receivers that do take a lot of pride in blocking. But (Michigan is) very good, they're very good interior. They’ve got great ends. They’ve got, you know, I mean 10 to 12 guys they rotate, and they’re all really good players. But that’s why you game plan and put some stuff together so we’ve got a ton of respect for the run defense, and we gotta find some ways to be able to do it because if you don’t do it, you’re not gonna be on the field very long time that’s for sure.”

What stands out to you about J.J. McCarthy?

“First of all, I got a chance to recruit J.J., not for very long, but I got a chance to recruit him. You know he’s very consistent in what he does. You could tell he’s an overachiever, he’s the ultimate competitor, but not only that, he connects the football team. Every time you watch J.J. McCarthy talk in the media, he’s talking about somebody else. He’s talking about somebody else, he’s talking about his teammates, he’s talking about what makes —somebody asked him a question about himself, he’s talking about, ‘Well these guys make me better.’ That’s a selfless teammate. And you get back to you know coach Harbaugh’s ‘we-fense’ and he’s all about the team, the team, the team, the team, and his players speak the exact same language he does, and that’s when you know you have something. When the best players are not only the hardest workers, but when they’re in the media they sound just like their head coach. That’s when you have something really special, and that’s authentic, it’s real. But he is very efficient at throwing the football. I mean, he’s got a high completion percentage. You know their run game sets up their pass game and then if they need to, it unravels the defense very quickly. And then they can run the football with efficiency and make the game really short. They control the time of possession and he’s a big distributor of that. I mean, he’s the ultimate assist like in basketball, he just continues to collect assists. Very efficient player and ultra competitor, you can tell, and all about the team. So nothing but praise for him.”