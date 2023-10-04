The Michigan Wolverines beat Nebraska like they stole something on Saturday. Entering the contest, the Cornhuskers had the top rushing offense and defense among all Power Five teams, but by the end of the afternoon, Nebraska wasn’t even controlling corn-centric touchdown celebrations, let alone the line of scrimmage.

Schematically, it was a clinic for the Wolverines on both sides of the ball for the majority of the game. The defense played with proper alignment, leverage and discipline, while the offense was balanced, creative and imposing. In a 45-7 victory, more stood out than we had time to break down, but these were three of my favorites from Saturday’s statement win.

Let’s check the tape.

Trey G/T Counter

Facing a second-and-six, the Wolverines came out in 10-personnel (one running back, zero tight ends) with three receivers split out to the field side. This look spreads out the defense and creates a light box of only six defenders.

At the snap, the left tackle (LaDarius Henderson) and left guard (Trevor Keegan) pull around to the boundary side, while the rest of the line crashes left. Nebraska’s outside linebacker does a nice job setting the edge, and Keegan seals him off immediately. Henderson leads running back Blake Corum through the hole and seals off the middle linebacker, leaving Corum one-on-one with a safety.

The safety gets too downhill in his pursuit, but as Corum shakes right by him, the safety gets a hand on Corum’s foot to limit this play to only a five-yard gain. Nebraska actually does a great job defending this play, but because Michigan’s execution is so advanced, five yards was the floor.

The counter-run play has been a staple of the Michigan offense for three years. Counter was the most popular play of the 2021 season, and against Ohio State specifically, the Wolverines ran over 12 different counter variations. Last season, duo became the play of choice — and it still is — but counter still plays a valuable role in this offense, and the Wolverines ran it to perfection several times against Nebraska.

Another Fourth Down Stop

Nebraska comes out in a bunched 13-personnel look facing a fourth-and-one, and all signs point to the Cornhuskers running the ball, which they do.

The Nebraska quarterback takes the snap and follows his running back as a lead blocker to the weak side of the offensive line. The Cornhuskers are attempting to double-team Michigan’s three-tech defensive tackle (No. 26 Rayshaun Benny) with the guard and tackle, have the tight end kick out the edge (No. 17 Braiden McGregor), and have the running back clear out any lingering linebackers or safeties in the hole.

Firstly, look backside on the interior. Kris Jenkins (No. 94) destroys a one-on-one block and immediately drives the guard backward. Kenneth Grant (No. 73) faces a double team, but he bear hugs both defenders and forms a wall of human mass. Both those guys play with tremendous leverage, and there is a reason this play went the other direction.

The weak side guard and tackle effectively double-team Benny, but the tight end does not enjoy as much success. In fact, he enjoys no success at all. In fact, the tight end gets driven back and thrown into the quarterback to disrupt the play like he was a child.

McGregor turns the tight end into his own human shield to eliminate the running lane and interfere with the quarterback’s jump attempt. Free safety (No. 3) Keon Sabb does an excellent job finishing this play by pulling the quarterback from behind to erase an opportunity for a second-effort conversion.

Through five weeks, no team has converted a fourth-and-short attempt against Michigan, and this play exemplifies why.

PA Flea Flicker Dagger

When you can run the ball the way Michigan does, it opens up opportunities down the field with play-action. One of the Wolverines’ favorite ways to incorporate play-action is the play-action flea flicker, where the running back actually takes the handoff before pitching it back to the quarterback.

The goal of the flea flicker is to get linebackers and safeties to over-pursue and vacate the middle of the field. On this play, the Wolverines get what they want, but Nebraska is quick to recover and minimize the damage.

On the handoff, watch the linebacker come screaming toward Corum in the A gap before slamming on the brakes as soon as he hits the line of scrimmage.

With the ball back in quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s hands, he finishes his drop and surveys the field. Michigan is running a variation of a dagger concept, where an inside receiver runs a post or a clearing vertical route, and an outside receiver runs a deep dig underneath them. The variation here is cool because they use tight end Colston Loveland (No. 18 lined up as a wing) as the clear route hoping to get him one-on-one with a safety or linebacker.

Nebraska’s linebacker does a good job recovering, and the safety even helps over the top, so Loveland effectively becomes the decoy as he draws two defenders out of the middle of the field. Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson then comes streaking across on his 20-yard dig route and McCarthy — with perfect footwork in the cleanest of pockets — delivers a ball that has visible smoke coming off it for the big gain.

Michigan loves running variations of the dagger concept and continues to find creative ways and formations to alter it every week.

One last thing, quickly watch center Drake Nugent (No. 60) absolutely manhandle the defensive tackle on the inside in a one-on-one with a snatch technique. Nugent displaces the defender in the dirt and then moves on to help Corum in run support as he searches for more violence to inflict. Football is beautiful.

In all three plays, Michigan’s success started at the line of scrimmage. No matter how much football innovates and advances, sustained success can always be traced back to the interior.