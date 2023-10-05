Today on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy take a look at the success of several Michigan Wolverines in the NFL, including Aidan Hutchinson, Rashan Gary, Josh Uche, and Dax Hill. Next, the boys take a look at the upcoming slate of college football and discuss the top 25 college football head coaching jobs.

Lastly, Jared and Andy break down the match-up with Minnesota and why recent history says this game should be close... for at least a half. Enjoy!

