The Big Ten will never be the same after this season. With conference realignment running rampant throughout the world of collegiate athletics, the Big Ten is set to add USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon to the conference next season.

With the arrival of four new schools and the dissolution of the conference’s divisions, the Big Ten will have a different, but more balanced and competitive, feel next season. Thursday, the Big Ten officially announced upcoming conference opponents for each team for the next five years. The Michigan Wolverines is as follows:

2024 HOME: Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, USC

2024: AWAY: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington

2025 HOME: Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

2025 AWAY: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC

2026 HOME: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA

2026 AWAY: Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers

2027 HOME: Illinois, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers

2027 AWAY: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA

2028 HOME: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC

2028 AWAY: Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

Some immediate takeaways: