The Big Ten will never be the same after this season. With conference realignment running rampant throughout the world of collegiate athletics, the Big Ten is set to add USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon to the conference next season.
With the arrival of four new schools and the dissolution of the conference’s divisions, the Big Ten will have a different, but more balanced and competitive, feel next season. Thursday, the Big Ten officially announced upcoming conference opponents for each team for the next five years. The Michigan Wolverines is as follows:
2024 HOME: Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, USC
2024: AWAY: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington
2025 HOME: Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
2025 AWAY: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC
2026 HOME: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA
2026 AWAY: Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers
2027 HOME: Illinois, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers
2027 AWAY: Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA
2028 HOME: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC
2028 AWAY: Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
️ Future B1G opponents#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/3cFuv3pkdG— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 5, 2023
Some immediate takeaways:
- Next season, the Wolverines face three of the four newcomers AND Texas in the non-conference slate. Farewell, to the “Michigan doesn’t play anyone” jokes.
- The rivalry games are protected. Despite the new additions and realignment, Michigan will still play the Spartans and Buckeyes every season.
- Michigan will not play Penn State again until 2026 after this season.
- Michigan will only play one home-and-home series with UCLA, Northwestern, Washington, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Rutgers, and Penn State over the next five seasons.
- Michigan will only play Purdue, Maryland, Nebraska, and Wisconsin once each (all in 2025) over the next four seasons.
- The order of these games will be announced at a later date.
