Michigan hockey is back! The No. 5 ranked Michigan Wolverines officially kick off the 2023 season against No. 20 Providence this weekend and will begin to answer the myriad of questions facing them this season.

How will the Wolverines replace losing their top three scorers (Adam Fantilli, Luke Hughes, Mackie Samoskevich) from last season? Who will step in between the pipes and replace former two-year starter Erik Portillo? What will the team look like after an entire year with head coach Brandon Naurato and his revamped staff?

Returns and reloading

Firstly, expect Michigan to be more than equipped to replace its lost offensive production. The Wolverines led the nation in scoring offense last season, averaging 4.20 goals per game, and still return 43.8 percent of their scoring offense despite losing its big three. Michigan’s returning goal production is the third-most among all NCAA teams.

The Wolverines return four 30-point scorers — Dylan Duke (32), T.J. Hughes (36 pts) Gavin Brindley (38), and Rutger McGroarty (39 pts) — who will be littered across the top three lines. Joining these prolific returners will be a healthy sophomore Frank Nazar who was the standout at the World Juniors Summer Showcase a few months ago and has quickly become a sleeper Hobey Baker finalist pick.

Defensively, Captain Jacob Truscott anchors an experienced group including junior Ethan Edwards, dynamic sophomore Seamus Casey, tenacious transfer Tyler Duke (Dylan’s brother), and transfer veteran stalwart Marshall Warren. Michigan’s blue line is expected to take a step forward this season in terms of discipline and physicality.

In net, the battle for the permanent starter will last for a few games of the regular season between last year’s backup Noah West, and transfer Jake Barczewski. Barczewski is the nation’s active leader in career saves (2,719), posted a .918 save percentage last season with Canisius, and will presumably win the position before November.

An intriguing opener

Michigan’s opponent this weekend, Providence, is a team similar to Quinnipiac — five words that will strike fear into any Michigan fan after last season — where pressure and physicality are the keys to the attack. The Friars want to squeeze the life out of games and force opponents into mistakes to create odd-man rushes and scoring chances for their opportunistic offense.

Last season, Providence finished the season 16-14-7, and like Michigan this season, the Friars must replace their top three scorers from last year. Forwards Bennett Schimek, Nick Poisson, and Riley Duran (who all scored 20 points last season) are the leading returners hoping to elevate an offensive attack that finished in the bottom half of the NCAA in 2022.

Defensively, keep an eye on Taige Harding who will be hard to miss at 6-foot-7, 235 pounds. Harding is the top-returning set-up man who dished out 13 apples from the blue line last season. Between the pipes, Philip Svedebäck is the incumbent, but freshman, and former Michigan commit, Marcus Brannman could usurp him before the season is over.

With so many moving pieces, expect both teams to be rusty for a period or two before establishing some chemistry and rhythm. With Michigan’s proven depth and recent season-opener history (the Wolverines have not lost a season-opener since 2018), expect this team to start with a bang and finish with a potential sweep.

Hockey is back and the ice is ready!

GAME ONE

When: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: BIG+

GAME TWO