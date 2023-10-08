The Michigan Wolverines completed the first half of the season the same way it began with complete and utter destruction of an overmatched opponent. From the second play of the game, it was abundantly clear Minnesota was no match for the Wolverines. After three quarters of sustained pressure, dominance, and a 45-10 lead, Michigan called the dogs off and coasted to a 52-10 victory.

It was another decisive victory — one in which Michigan’s offense and defense both outscored Minnesota — and the Wolverines have reached the halfway point of the season unblemished and largely unchallenged. Let’s hand out some grades.

Quarterbacks: A

J.J. McCarthy completed 70 percent of his passes for 219 yards and one touchdown, and added another pair of touchdowns with his legs. It was routine dominance for one of the nation’s top quarterbacks who has regularly sat out during the games’ final frames. Halfway through the regular season, McCarthy has only thrown three fourth-quarter passes (all against Rutgers before the 12-minute mark).

Running backs: B+

Four Michigan running backs averaged over five yards per carry, with Blake Corum leading the way with the highest average of 7.7 on a team-high nine carries. NINE.

Michigan’s preservation plan halfway through the season has been masterful. This time last year, Corum had 35 more carries under his belt and was about to enter a three-game stretch where he would average close to 29 per game. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has been deliberate and open about his approach and as much as the team expects it to pay off long-term, the short-term payoff hasn’t been bad either.

Special shoutout to Leon Franklin who scored his first career rushing touchdown.

Wide receivers: B-

It was a relatively quiet day for Michigan’s receivers, but the top two guys still showed up in pivotal moments. Cornelius Johnson hauled in a contested 49-yarder, and Roman Wilson was consistently a mismatch in key third-down situations. Most years, Michigan’s running backs open up opportunities for the receivers, but with this year’s balanced attack, Michigan’s receivers are now also opening up lighter boxes and opportunities for the running backs.

Even without making catches, Michigan’s receivers are making an impact.

Tight ends: A-

Colston Loveland finally scored! Loveland secured his first touchdown of the season on a beautiful route, and A.J. Barner continues to progress as a reliable pass-catching option in this offense. Furthermore, both tight ends — and Max Bredeson — continue to be forces in the run game as they help pave the way for Michigan’s rushing attack. Speaking of paving the way...

Offensive line: A

Michigan’s offensive line continued to take strides after last week’s dominant showing. The solidified front five of LaDarius Henderson, Trevor Keegan, Drake Nugent, Zak Zinter and Karsen Barnhart is the best unit in the country, and Michigan’s best of the last three years. In run blocking and pass protection, this unit excelled against the Gophers.

Defensive line: A-

Mason Graham returned to action with a club on his hand after having surgery on his thumb and he didn’t lose a step. He was Michigan’s best player on the defensive line last night and either led or co-led the entire team in tackles (six), tackles for loss (two), and sacks (two).

Outside of Graham, the entire unit was disruptive and smothering for most of the evening. Josaiah Stewart continues to flash as a prolific pass rusher and Braiden McGregor bats down passes as if they have personally wronged him.

One thing for this unit to clean up in the coming weeks, however, will be the way it attacks against outside zone runs. Minnesota had some success early on and other teams down the line will look to expand upon that.

Linebackers: B-

As it pertains to outside zone runs, Michigan’s linebackers equally have to do better. This was one of the rougher games from the unit on the season and frankly, that speaks more to how improved they have played over the first five games compared to last season.

The leading three — Junior Colson, Michael Barrett and Ernest Hausmann — struggled early on against certain runs and must do a better job of getting off blocks and filling gaps. The group cleaned it up as the game went on, but teams (Penn State) will look to isolate these players.

Negatives aside, this group looked excellent rushing the passer and is playing with more comfort in coverage. With only run fits against certain schemes to work on, this group is well on its way to being one of the best linebacking rooms at Michigan in recent memory.

Defensive backs: A

Aside from the 35-yard strike allowed right before halftime, Michigan’s secondary only allowed 17 passing yards and scored on two pick-sixes. It was the first time the Wolverines have scored touchdowns on two interceptions in the same game since 2017.

Will Johnson looked back to his freshman All-American form, and Keon Sabb appears to be a star in the making with or without Rod Moore on the roster. It was a performance this unit needed, and with areas to still clean up — single covered deep balls — the ceiling remains even higher.

Special Teams: B

Kicker James Turner remains accurate, Tommy Doman continues to hit nukes, and Jake Thaw seems to have solidified the primary punt-returning duties with his consistent sure-handedness. While consistency and no mistakes are more than good, it remains to be seen if this group can make the big play.