This was the first weekend it actually felt like fall in the Midwest. Calendars dictate the season started more than a month ago, but until the temperatures dip, the foliage begins and endless pumpkin patch visitation pictures are posted on Instagram, does it really?

If September is the month of promises and November is the month of truth, what does that make October? The middle-child month of the season is the month of hope. It can be reaffirming or a letdown, but either way, it’s going to get a little weird before answers are provided.

Weird: Conference road games can be closer than they should be. Weirder: Weather can change strategy or swing momentum. Weirdest: Teams can run the ball instead of kneeling when victory is less than a minute away.

Six games into the season, the Michigan Wolverines, along with 13 others, remain undefeated. Some teams have remained unscathed in less than convincing fashion — USC might be a Big Ten West team with a generational quarterback and good PR. Other teams — Oklahoma and Florida State — have seized the early national headlines with statement victories and are looking to ride this momentum all the way into the new year.

Michigan has gotten to this point with dominance; easy, routine dominance.

Against the Golden Gophers, the Wolverines rolled, 52-10, in a contest where the Michigan defense outscored the Minnesota offense. After the game, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck offered Michigan the highest praise: “I think they’re the best football team I’ve seen in 11 years of being a head coach. I’ve never seen a football team like that, that deep.”

Deep indeed. It was a complete team effort that bordered on rare: 74 Michigan football players traveled to Minneapolis and 73 played. Apologies to the backup long snapper who did not see action and became the de facto Steven Glansberg Award winner of the weekend.

The game plan for the Wolverines was simple and has remained consistent all season: get ahead, stay ahead and rest in the fourth quarter. Of Michigan’s six games this season, starters have largely not played in any fourth quarter due to large leads and have effectively eliminated 1.5 games of wear and tear from the regular season.

Last week, in his weekly interview with Brad Galli, head coach Jim Harbaugh acknowledged Team 144 is “scary good.” However, Harbaugh was also quick to playfully kick Galli in the shins for saying how good his team is too loudly.

But even without Galli’s declarations and these public interviews, Michigan’s play continues to be louder than anything that could be vocalized. The Wolverines have scored 30 or more points in nine straight games — a program record. The Wolverines have been ranked in the top-five of the AP Poll for 22 straight weeks — also a program record.

Furthermore, with program records aside, the Wolverines have the best defense in the country and continue to get better as more players get healthy. The offensive line looks like a threat to three-peat as Joe Moore Award winners as the best unit in the country. Blake Corum is the best running back in college football, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy leads the country in QBR (93.6).

The Michigan defense is playing incredible. Among college football teams who have played six games, the Wolverines rank:



• 1st in scoring D (allowed 40 total points, and just 4 TDs)

• 6th in rush D (90.83 ypg)

• 1st in pass D (142.5 ypg)

• 1st in total D (233.3 ypg) — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) October 8, 2023

Quite simply, this team is built for a national championship, but that is no guarantee of a title. Alabama head coach Nick Saban refers to outside praise as “rat poison” and Harbaugh refers to the notion of believing your own hype as “buying your own stuff,” hence the Galli shin-kicking.

The popularized slogan in the north is “Michigan vs. Everybody,” but if this team wants to win it all, the slogan should be amended to “Michigan vs. Michigan.” At their best, the Wolverines can beat anyone this season: Georgia, the Buckeyes, any offense-obsessed/defense-atheist school from the Pac-12, anyone.

But if the team buys its own stuff — a la 2016 Iowa, 2018 Ohio State, 2021 Georgia, or 2022 TCU — and doesn’t improve week-to-week in key areas (defending outside and stretch zone runs, single coverage deep shots, special teams play-making), Michigan will be the only ones kicking itself for letting another opportunity, another season and another month of hope go to waste.

Award-winning author Banana Yoshimoto once wrote: “People aren’t overcome by situations or outside forces. Defeat comes from within.” On Saturday, we learned Michigan is scary good ,with the potential to be historically great. Just don’t say it too loudly, otherwise, this team might spook themselves.