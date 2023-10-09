Indiana head coach Tom Allen met with the media Monday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Michigan Wolverines. The Hoosiers are 2-3 and coming off a bye week where they focused on solving several lingering offensive issues.

Following Indiana’s loss to Maryland two weeks ago, Allen fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell, promoted offensive line coach Rod Carey AND made him the highest-paid coordinator in the history of Indiana football.

Allen is all in and, ready or not, the Hoosiers head to Ann Arbor in five days.

Here is what Allen had to say today.

Opening Statement

“Good morning. Just want to start by saying that we had a really productive bye week. Really encouraged by our guys’ mindset and approach to last week, and two goals were to get healthy and to get better. And so the health part of it is guys recovering, getting some injured guys back, and those that have been out, and some guys to be able to get a time to get their bodies recovered as well.

“Guys been playing a lot of snaps and put a lot of emphasis on fundamentals and technique, some scheme work, gotta jump on Michigan for a couple days, practiced on Wednesday and Tuesday, and coaches headed out to recruit Wednesday afternoon and all day Thursday, Friday. So got a chance to watch a lot of high school football games.

“And then also just as we prepare for a very good Michigan football team, you know, obviously playing as well as anybody in America right now and playing with a lot of confidence and a lot of experience on that team, on both sides of the ball, and a big physical team that is playing at a very high level right now.

“So tremendous opportunity and challenge for our players as we come together this week and continue to improve our team.”

On spotting trends in defensive lapses when giving up big plays…

“I think especially in that game, which was really, there were some unusual breakdowns that we hadn’t had before. I think you look at the previous couple of weeks, the quarterback containment was kind of a bigger glaring issue. I think we may have overreacted to that in some ways and then set us up for some other issues that I think, that created, unfortunately.

“Because really it wasn’t characteristic of us to do some of the things we did in the first quarter. You can’t spot a team like that 21 points, and to their credit they executed but obviously we did not.

“So just trying to prevent some of those things from happening. We made a couple of calls that we agreed as a staff may not have been the best position to put our guys in in that spot. But at the same time I think it was a good week to evaluate and just kind of get back to the things that, once again, you go back defensively, what have we done really well?

“Our guys, what’s their comfort level, how will they be able to play? If we feel good about where we think that is and we want to get back to doing that and help our guys and do a really good job of disguising our coverings and making the quarterback have to consider things with the reads and then do a great job of still continuing to improve on containing them because we still have another athletic quarterback this week that can run it.

“J.J. McCarthy is a very, very athletic quarterback that has really good speed and can beat you with his arms and his legs. So that doesn’t change this week.

“But I do feel good about the time we’ve had together as a staff to discuss the things we do well, because I do think we feel a good group on defense that can play at a hot level and I expect them to. And we have just got to learn from and flush what happened there and move forward.

On Michigan’s offensive and defensive lines…

“They’re really good. They were really good last year. I think they got voted the No. 1 offensive line in the country I think two years in a row. They do have some new faces on the O-line. I do think you can see the progression. They’ve played better here I think in the last couple of weeks than they did earlier on in the first few games.

“But there’s no question that they do have some new guys. Obviously, they had their core positions of running back and quarterback, and they’ve got a really talented tight end, one of the best in the country, and really good speed wide receivers, a couple of them, really special.

“I think their O-line is playing at a high level right now, very dominant, physical, knocking people off of football and just establishing, just wearing people down as the game progresses.

“Similar to what they’ve been in the past in regards to how they were last year. And obviously, they were one game away from playing for the national championship a year ago.

“So, very impressive football team, and I think had Georgia maybe not played the way they did, they could be No. 1 in the poll this week. They’ve definitely earned that discussion, for sure.

“So, lot of respect for them in how they’re playing right now and very well coached at all positions. But up front is where, their D-line and O-line, is where they’ve really established themselves. And they’re physical and they’re well-coached and they’re technically sound. Good combination for them.

“We’ve just got to find a way to slow down this offense and give ourselves a chance. They haven’t turned the ball over very many times. That’s something, obviously, takeaways are a huge component of every game. It will continue to be both sides of the ball without question this week.”

On how he’d like the offense to look differently…

“Sure. I think a little bit of fine line. Obviously, we’re not going to sit here and divulge everything that we’re doing for our opponents moving forward. But for obvious reasons, we made a change. So there was not getting the production that we need in scoring points. That’s the major focus.

“So obviously you go back and you evaluate, what have you done well? And you go back and you look and you use the bye week to be able to evaluate the things that our guys do a good job with and feel comfortable with and within the structure of our current system, as you mentioned, you just can’t wholesale change things at this point. But obviously, a bye week gives you a chance to make some subtle adjustments. So we’re in the process of doing that.

“Basically, you’re trying to — now that we know who we are and the things we do well, emphasize, continue to grow those, and then obviously address the issues, the not being able to finish drives and our red zone efficiency and being able to get those third and shorts in the red zone to finish out those drives and to change the way everything feels when you score a touchdown versus having to settle for a field goal or less. Just, to me, continuing to build off of that, and I think that to me is a big part of it to be able to maximize.

“That’s one advantage of having coach Carey take over is the fact he’s been here with us. He knows our personnel. He’s been here for a couple of years now overall. Obviously didn’t work with the offense a year ago but really had a chance with some of — knew our guys, the strengths and the things they can do, to be able to match that and just be able to, like I said, the whole goal is we’ve gotta score points, and that’s the objective for our offense and that’s the charge he’s been given, be able to take our current structure and improve it.”

On making Rod Carey the full-time offensive coordinator rather than using an interim tag…

“There’s continuity piece. There’s an understanding of the philosophy of what you want to do with that area and the trust factors you mentioned. And just feel like that those are things that we’re looking for, and obviously with the flexibility and the ability to move forward and make some good, positive changes to our offense. So I just feel like we’re aligned in the things we want to align in.

“And obviously needed a new voice in that room and that’s the change we made. And I just, having spent enough time with him here the last two years working with him closely, especially a year ago when I was calling the defense and he was in there with us, and you kind of get to the mind of a coach and how he thinks and how he sees the game and evaluates things and communicates with a group of individuals, both players and coaches, especially the coach piece in that role.

“And obviously, last year had a chance to see him work with our offensive line. So had a chance to see him physically coach, because as a QC you can’t do that, but as an on-field position, we replaced (indiscernible) the O line spot last year, got a chance to see him in front of the room and run the meetings and just see that group respond to him.

“So those were variables that kind of played into this decision as well. So just understanding the big picture of recruiting and what that means for guys. And understanding what, to give him a clear picture of the direction we’re going in the future I think is important as well.

“So just to me, it was the right decision to be able to create that decision to make that change and to go that direction. So that’s what we’re going to do together. Because there’s such a rapid flow from the season into the portal window as it opens and just how it affects recruiting and affects your current roster and your future roster, those different things. There’s a lot of different variables that goes into that.

“That’s the bottom line. We feel we need to do that and get ready to finish strong this season which is the expectation. And then be able to rapidly go into the next phase, which is once your final regular season game is over get ready for postseason preparation and you get into recruiting.”