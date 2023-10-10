Today on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy recap Michigan’s dominant 52-10 victory over Minnesota and break down the victory. The boys run position by position through the Michigan Wolverines and discuss what they saw from each group during Saturday’s victory and what to expect from each in the future.

Lastly, Jared and Andy hand out awards and discuss who has impressed halfway through the season. Enjoy!

