The Michigan Wolverines moved to 6-0 after beating the Golden Gophers so badly that assistant groundskeeper Carl Spackler was envious. It was routine dominance and business as usual against an overmatched Minnesota team, but this particular game stood out because Michigan is expanding its playbook on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Wolverines ran over 12 different rushing schemes and only ran their bread-and-butter duo play twice. Furthermore, the passing attack featured several new wrinkles, most of which served as a counter to a defense’s counter to an older iteration of a similar play.

Defensively, Michigan played with adjusted fronts –most notably moving the edge defender to a six-technique to shift the leverage– to shut down Minnesota’s stretch-zone runs and played with unique disguises in the secondary.

Saturday was a stepping-stone performance as the Wolverines continued to add more concepts and sharpened execution on both sides of the ball.

Let’s check the tape.

Will Johnson Pick-Six from Cover 2

On the second play of the game, preseason All-American Will Johnson showed why he was deserving of these expectations. Johnson lines up nine yards off the ball with an outside shade technique with eyes on the quarterback.

At the snap, Johnson begins to backpedal as does safety Rod Moore (No. 9) on the hash indicating quarters coverage. In quarters —or Cover 4— this would leave strong safety Makari Paige (No. 7) to cover the inside receiver (No. 9) in the flat, while Johnson and Moore cover the deep two quarters of this side of the field.

HOWEVER, Michigan is not playing Cover 4. The Wolverines are playing a disguised Cover 2. This means that Johnson is responsible for the flat, Moore has deep-half responsibilities, and Paige is tasked with eliminating the hook/curl area in the seam.

Look at all three players drastically shift as soon as they realize where the ball is going. Paige cuts underneath to force a throw that Johnson can play, Moore sprints over to take the deep ball away from the X-receiver, and Johnson crashes down and snags the ball out of the air for an easy walk-in touchdown.

Only All-American defenders can disguise coverage this well for this long before revealing their true intentions.

21-Personnel, Orbit Motion, G/G Pin and Pull

On first down, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore trots out one of his new favorite personnel groupings, 21 (two running backs, one tight end), with the combination of both Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum.

Initially, Edwards is split out wide, but comes in orbit motion to present the threat of a swing pass or as Iowa found out two years ago, a double pass. To counter this, Minnesota’s safety –and best player, Tyler Nubin– tracks him across the field and moves down into the box, while the play-side corner repositions to come on a blitz.

At the snap, both guards –Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter– pull, with Keegan blocking the corner and Zinter blocking the first person he sees in the hole, which happens to be the strong-side linebacker. The blitzing corner disrupts the timing of this play slightly, but Keegan gets just enough of him to help spring Corum. If the corner doesn’t blitz, this is a touchdown.

The weak side linebacker evades right tackle Karsen Barnhart’s block and tries to catch Corum with pure speed on a bad pursuit angle. Bold strategy. The linebacker gets a piece of Corum’s shoe and not much else. Now, watch the right tackle Barnhart (No. 52) on this play.

Instead of removing himself from the play by trying to overdo his initial assignment, Karsen comes across the entire formation and becomes a lead escort blocker for Corum down the sideline. Barnhart pummels the safety at the 45-yard line and helps Corum pick up another 20+ yards.

Pin and pull is one of Michigan’s signature run plays, but the Wolverines have not been able to run it until Week 6 because they have predominantly faced odd defensive fronts the first half of the season. Technically, can run pin and pull against odd fronts, but due to the amount of twists and movement, it’s not as conducive to success as running it against even fronts.

13-Personnel PA Pass

It’s fourth-and-one and everyone knows what’s coming. Michigan brings in three tight ends, including Trente Jones, who is actually a backup tackle, and stacks them all on the right side of the line of scrimmage. Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson is split just off the line toward the boundary and 6’2, 240-pound Kalel Mullings is awaiting the handoff in the backfield. Michigan is going to run the football. “SMASH” is the name of the game and is usually the name of the play, but not this time.

The ball is snapped, quarterback J.J. McCarthy reverses out, and the line crashes left. However, McCarthy doesn’t hand the ball off. McCarthy fakes it to Mullings and immediately surveys the field. Mullings continues his path after the fake and runs a quick route out into the flat. Tight end Colston Loveland darts down the seam and takes a linebacker and safety with him, while Johnson draws the attention of the middle of the field with a short drag route.

McCarthy rolls out to his right and easily finds Mullings for a gain of over ten yards and a first down. To Minnesota’s credit, they actually defend this about as well as anyone could ask, it’s just that this play is nearly impossible to defend the way Michigan runs the football. Even if Mullings is better covered, the threat of McCarthy’s legs on the perimeter makes this an almost indefensible play in fourth-and-short situations.