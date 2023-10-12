Today on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy take a look at how the Big Ten is shaping up, the national college football landscape, and preview the Michigan Wolverines’ next opponent, Indiana.

Is the Big Ten West on the line this weekend between Iowa and Wisconsin? Will Colorado make a bowl game in a surprisingly deep Pac-12? Can the Hoosiers spring the upset in Ann Arbor?

The boys dive into all of it. Enjoy!

This is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to The Block M Podcast Network on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

Be sure to subscribe, rate, tell your friends, and drop us a five-star review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF