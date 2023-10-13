The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines fell one spot in the rankings this week after splitting its opening-season series 1-1 against No. 13/ 15 Providence. Looking to rebound, the Wolverines are hitting the road for their first away series of the young season against UMass.

UMass is undefeated (1-0) following an opening weekend 5-3 victory over AIC. The Minutemen are a combination of youth and experience but are still trying to establish an identity.

Offensively, UMass is a team in desperate search for chemistry as nine newcomers are still looking to gel with the seven returners from last year’s 13-17-5 team. The top five goal-scorers return from last year’s team led by Cale Makar’s younger brother Taylor, who lit the lamp 10 times last season.

Defensively, the Minutemen are loaded with experience after last season frequently saw them rotate six freshmen and sophomores. Juniors Scott Morrow and Ryan Ufko will secure the bulk of the minutes on the blue line after finishing first and third, respectively, in points last season.

In net, former Arizona State transfer Cole Brady will lead the way for UMass. Last season –his first year in Amherst– Brady racked up a .907 save percentage in 12 games of action.

For the Wolverines, this weekend is a chance to develop more chemistry and fluidity across its top lines and allow the defensive rotations to find discipline and stability.

Against Providence, it was abundantly clear this team had not played a lot of hockey together. Play was sloppy, players were frequently out of position, and goaltender Noah West looked in over his head. But in game two, there was some reprieve and signs of encouragement.

Immediately, the Wolverines jumped out to a 2-0 lead and were looking to cruise to victory. Forwards Frank Nazar and Rutger McGroarty looked like stars, while defenseman Seamus Casey appears ready to carry Luke Hughes’s mantle as the nation’s most dynamic defenseman. Goaltender Jake Barczewski gave Michigan veteran liability and Michigan was cruising up 5-1 late in the third period.

However, much like last season, this young team had issues closing the door. The Friars continued to apply pressure and the harder the Wolverines worked to fight off losing, the closer they came. The quicksand reached a fever pitch when Providence pulled within one goal with just under a minute remaining. Backs against the ice, Michigan proved its resolve when freshman Garrett Schifsky blocked a shot at the 19:59 mark to secure the victory.

This Michigan team is going to take time to find its stride and this weekend should serve as the perfect stepping stone for the Wolverines. Despite being unranked in the USCHO and USA Today rankings, UMass is currently in a length tie for the top spot in the Pairwise rankings.

A win or two this weekend would help the Wolverines continue the momentum built in the second game against Providence and would vault them up the Pairwise rankings from their current No. 25 spot. UMass is a well-coached team under Greg Carvel, but Michigan should have too much firepower for the Minutemen to keep pace in a presumably high-scoring weekend.

Game 1

When: Friday, October 13, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mullins Center, Amherst, MA

How to watch: ESPN+

How to listen: Varsity Podcast Network

Game 2

When: Saturday, October 14, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Mullins Center, Amherst, MA

How to watch: ESPN+

How to listen: Varsity Podcast Network