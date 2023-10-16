Early on, Saturday felt like it was going to be annoying. Not like Jackson Mahomes or Swifties at the movie theater annoying, but like 2021 Rutgers/Nebraska, or 2022 Illinois annoying. Rainy conditions and an always feisty Indiana team coming off a bye with a new offensive coordinator and modified scheme seemed to be key ingredients for a frustratingly long afternoon for the Michigan Wolverines.

These anxieties were temporarily confirmed when a graphic flashed across the screen after Indiana’s third possession and a 7-0 lead, “TOTAL YARDS, Indiana: 141, Michigan: -8.” The Wolverines had strung together consecutive three-and-outs on offense and the defense was being pushed around.

What was happening? Did the team go out the night before to get an early jump on fall break? Had Indiana head coach Tom Allen gone back in time and stolen this team’s mojo? I wasn’t ruling anything out, especially considering Allen gives some strong Dr. Evil vibes in the right light.

Fears and conspiracies were all for naught, however, as the Wolverines stormed back to emphatically win the game, 52-7. It was Michigan’s largest margin of victory over Indiana since 2000, and the win tied the Michigan program record by winning 19 consecutive Big Ten games.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and head coach Jim Harbaugh are receiving most of the praise, and understandably so because both have been excellent. Currently, McCarthy is tied for second in the latest Heisman Trophy odds and Harbaugh is on the precipice of signing the biggest contract in the Big Ten. McCarthy is always quick to deflect adoration to his teammates and Harbaugh is never slow to push credit to his entire staff.

Following the game, Harbaugh went into detail about his assistants and praised the specific coaching performances of position coaches Steve Clinkscale, Mike Elston, Mike Hart, Grant Newsome, Kirk Campbell, Ron Bellamy, Chris Partridge, and his son Jay Harbaugh. But before Harbaugh concluded his postgame “praiser,” he touched on his offensive and defensive coordinators like a doting father.

“We all know how great Sherrone Moore is and how he coaches the offensive line,” Harbaugh said. “(That’s) where it all starts for us on offense. Jesse Minter, it was 139 yards after the (first) three drives, but I think they only had 100 after that and a shutout. We’re really lucky, we’re really blessed and I hope everybody appreciates it as much as our players do and I do. It’s masterclass what our coaches are doing.”

Technically, it was 141 yards of offense, but we won’t hold that against him. From the start of the second quarter until Indiana’s final garbage time drive, the Wolverines only allowed 40 total yards and forced three more turnovers.

Saturday was a masterclass from Minter. Two weeks ago, Indiana fired its offensive coordinator, Walt Bell, and promoted analyst Rod Carey to the position. The Hoosiers had a bye last week and time to install several new offensive concepts to unleash on the Wolverines.

So, how does Minter respond? He played base defense for the first quarter, analyzed what Indiana wanted to accomplish, and then launched his attack. Minter’s approach was similar to a boxer. The defense stayed covered up and conservative in the early rounds, absorbed some blows, but spent the time calculating and formulating a counterattack. Once the middle rounds started, the Michigan defense unloaded a flurry of haymakers and knocked out Indiana long before the final bell.

Offensively, Sherrone Moore deployed similar tactics. Michigan’s first six plays (four passes, two runs) were unbalanced, disoriented, and culminated in consecutive three-and-outs. The Wolverines’ final nine drives were sharp, explosive and ended: touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, field goal, touchdown, touchdown, kneel-down.

Like a boxer, the offense was probing the defense for weaknesses early, experimenting with feints and jabs, and looking for exploitative overreactions. After seeing a few looks and absorbing a few blows — sacks, mostly — Moore adjusted his attack and started unleashing body blows in the run game before landing knockout shots through the air.

Through the first seven games, Minter’s defense is ranked first nationally in scoring, and Moore’s offense is ranked 10th. Both coaches excel at making in-game adjustments, but achieve success with different philosophies. Minter’s unit excels with a “no star” mentality, while Moore’s offense relies on Heisman Trophy contender McCarthy, the nation’s leader in rushing touchdowns (Blake Corum), and the nation’s co-leader in receiving touchdowns (Roman Wilson).

But however different their overall philosophies appear, the foundation for each unit is built from the same place: the line of scrimmage. Michigan arguably has the best offensive and defensive lines in college football, and Minter and Moore structure everything from the inside out, especially when their units are sluggish.

Similar to a boxer relying on a signature punch in trying times. When Manny Pacquiao struggled to close distance, he would work behind his double jab. When Rocky Marciano needed a spark, his overhand right (“Suzie Q”) could always be relied upon. When Roy Jones Jr. couldn’t find a rhythm, his check-right hook would serve as a party starter for his offense and potentially a night-ender for opponents.

If Michigan’s secondary is struggling, Minter dials up blitzes or pressures from his front. If the offense is struggling to find a rhythm, Moore goes right back to power running and lets the offensive line take over the game. Moore and Minter are not reinventing the wheel with this approach, but they are accentuating the physical identity of this team.

The Wolverines — sooner than later— will have their backs up against the ropes and could even face the occasional 10-count. But on Saturday, we learned that with Moore and Minter in Michigan’s corner, you better knock them out or risk taking an ass-kicking for the rest of the game. To quote linebacker Michael Barrett, “We’re in the ass-kickin’ business, and business is booming.”