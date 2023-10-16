MSU interim head coach Harlon Barnett calls Michigan ‘disciplined,’ ‘a good football team’

Michigan State interim head coach Harlon Barnett met with the media today ahead of Saturday’s unofficial state championship between the Spartans and Michigan Wolverines. Barnett’s Spartans are coming off a 27-24 loss to Rutgers in which Michigan State blew an 18-point fourth-quarter lead and are winless with Barnett at the helm the last four games.

Barnett understands the challenge the Wolverines present but is more focused on his team’s improvement and finishing games by attacking.

On the 116th installment of the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State:

“Looking forward to this week’s game. As we all know, it’s a big game and our guys are locked in and already looking forward to it. It should be a great week.”

On the opportunity of facing a rival to help his team refocus after four straight losses:

“You always are just trying to get better no matter what, rivalry game or not. Definitely it can bring some more focus to it though. We talked about having great attention to detail. As far as if it’s Michigan or not Michigan or what have you, we just need to start playing better. Now it’s about finishing, so that’s our next step. We’ve got to finish and we’re looking forward to doing that this weekend.”

On blowing an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter to Rutgers last week:

“I’m not going to lie, Saturday was a gut punch, that was a gut punch. But as a man, as a leader, you have to step up in those situations and try to just get an understanding of what it’s all about, the big picture, and then relay it to the young men.”

On the mentality of the Spartans moving forward:

“For me personally, it’s attack mode. We lost four in a row so now it’s just attack mode, keep attacking, eventually it’s going to turn. That’s how I think.”

On Michigan:

“They’re very disciplined in what they do –offense, defense and special teams. They play hard, they have a good passing game as well as running game – they’ve got a good balance. And they just do a good job of coaching those guys up and putting them in a position to make plays. They’re a good football team.”

On last year’s postgame tunnel assault:

“We’re focused on this year and just playing the game, 11-on-11 on the football field, because that’s all that matters and that’s where our focus is.”

On the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State:

“I think it’s great for the state of Michigan, I really do, because in this state you grow up one way or the other. Whenever I go out recruiting in this state, I say ‘who’d you grow up rooting for?’ They’re going to tell you one or the other. You’re going to get one or the other and you kind of know where most guys stand.”