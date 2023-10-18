Saturday’s game against Indiana seemed like adversity was finally going to strike for the Michigan Wolverines. After consecutive three-and-outs and staring at a seven-point deficit, it appeared that it was going to be a long afternoon overcoming a frisky Indiana team.

However, none of this was true. The Wolverines would score on their next eight possessions, kneel down on the ninth (read that one slowly Coach Cristobal), and the Hoosiers would never score again. After one bad quarter, head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines flipped a switch and delivered one of their most impressive performances of the season.

The game was similar to Parks & Rec where after one sluggish season the show hit its stride and became one of the most memorable sitcoms of the 2000s. Unlike Parks, Michigan didn’t need to replace any Mark Brendanawicz characters to find success; the Wolverines just needed to get back to the details of execution with the cast they already had.

Every play in this game —sans the first quarter— is littered with nuance that underlines why Michigan was able to enjoy so much success. These were three of my favorite plays from Saturday’s victory where the smallest details yielded the biggest results.

Let’s check the tape.

Crackback Jet Sweep

Play sequencing is everything in football and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is one of the best in the business. On the play prior, Moore drew up a beautiful fake reverse with a deep shot down the field. However, the play was snuffed out by the defense and limited to a one-yard gain by quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the collapsing middle of the line of scrimmage. Moore had faked stretching the defense to attack them over the top, but now facing a second-and-nine on the fringe of the red zone, it was time to truly test Indiana laterally.

The Wolverines came out with 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends), but initially split everyone out wide. Both tight ends were lined up tight to the line of scrimmage at the top of the formation, while the receivers and running back Blake Corum were split out wider at the bottom.

McCarthy brings his running back in motion and Corum begins to leisurely jog across the formation insinuating that he is merely repositioning. Corum continues his light stroll across the field until the ball is snapped and then he ROCKETS into a sprint to receive the ball on a touch pass from his quarterback.

Now, watch the offensive line. Every lineman blocks down to their right except for right tackle Karsen Barnhart. This is a fun wrinkle. Barnhart pulls outside to become a lead blocker and tight end AJ Barner cracks down to block the edge and secure the open perimeter for Corum. Colston Loveland –the furthest tight end at the top of the formation– cracks down and blocks the play-side linebacker. But the wrinkle doesn’t stop here.

Against this front, right guard Zak Zinter is able to leak out behind the hip of a blocking Loveland and help clear the road with Barnhart. Perhaps Corum could have given Zinter one more step to get the defender out of the way, but where's the fun in that?

Instead, Corum blocks for himself by lowering his shoulder and barreling through a helpless defender. Corum picks up an additional seven yards and sets up the Wolverines for first and goal at the five-yard line.

McCarthy Touchdown to Roman Wilson

Remember our film study from the Bowling Green game? This is a similar passing concept to the play where McCarthy threw his first interception when the Falcons ran a split-coverage look (man on one side, zone on the other) near the goal line, except everything has been cleaned up and polished to perfection.

Firstly, Michigan splits wide receiver Cornelius Johnson out further to the bottom of the formation and moves Barner to the strong side to give a run look. Facing a fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line, given Michigan’s offensive line and tendencies, most defenders would anticipate a run here. But Moore trusts his quarterback to rectify the mistake he made against Bowling Green and opts to pass the ball.

McCarthy takes the snap and fakes the ball to Corum. Corum goes directly into pass protection and gives Michigan a max-protect, seven-man pocket. And this is far from a passive pass-pro rep from Corum. No, Corum completely upends a blitzing defender on the edge, looks for more action, and most importantly, gives McCarthy time to go to work.

McCarthy immediately looks to the bottom of the route –just like he did against Bowling Green. Johnson is running a whip route and if he wins, he is getting the ball. However, the defender does a good job staying attached and that sets Plan B into motion.

The second read in this progression is Roman Wilson. Wilson and Loveland ran switch releases at the snap with Wilson running a drag across the formation and Loveland running a slightly deeper slant. A defender should have carried either Loveland or Wilson, but the top half of the coverage is overly committed to their zone responsibilities and lets both of them run free.

With Johnson’s defender out of the area and no tracking defenders, McCarthy is able to connect with Wilson who is WAO (wide-ass open) in the back of the end zone.

Jaylen Harrell Sack

When Don Brown was the defensive coordinator at Michigan, he was known as Dr. Blitz. I don’t where he acquired his PhD, but I would love to discuss the accreditation of those who bestowed this upon him. Current defensive coordinator Jesse Minter –who is more known for his coverages and malleability within his scheme– is also excellent at generating pressure in creative and unique ways. While not the doctor of blitzing, he is certainly more of an artist.

Facing a third-and-ten, Indiana needs to move the ball downfield and line up in a max-protect look. Minter, hellbent on getting after the quarterback, lays his cards on the table with three edge defenders, one defensive tackle, and one linebacker across the line of scrimmage.

From the top of the formation: stand-up edge Josaiah Stewart (five-technique), stand-up edge Jaylen Harrell (two-technique), tackle Kris Jenkins (zero-technique), linebacker Junior Colson (lined up in the B-gap), and edge Braiden McGregor (nine-technique).

Both corners are playing press coverage, one linebacker (Michael Barrett) is stacked over the same B-gap as Colson, the nickel is playing soft coverage, and two safeties are deep. Burn this look into your memory quickly because at the snap everything is going to change.

In the secondary, the Wolverines roll into a Cover 1 look with Rod Moore patrolling the deep middle and Makari Paige coming down into the box. All three corners blanket their assignments and force the Indiana quarterback to hold onto the ball. I imagine Minter is on the sidelines like Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems thinking, “This is how I win.”

Along the defensive front, A LOT is happening. Both far edges (Stewart and McGregor) crash hard into the B-gap and spring Harrell and Colson to twist around them. Watch Colson first. He moves to his right and stares into the right guard’s soul before continuing his rush. Colson waits for a beat and then takes the guard AND tight end with him to the outside. Once the tight end sells out to block, Barrett flies through the vacated B-gap and darts toward the quarterback.

Remember when I said Harrell twists, too? Go back and watch him now. When Harrell twists around Stewart, all that’s left is the running back who puts about as much effort into blocking Harrell as Johnny Manziel did watching film with the Browns. The recovering left tackle tries to get a piece of Harrell, but it’s too late. Indiana’s quarterback evades Barrett’s rush and falls right into Harrell’s outstretched arms for the sack.

A few more things to point out on this one. 1) Josaiah Stewart STILL almost gets home on this play despite the twist into the interior as a decoy. 2) Go back and watch Kris Jenkins the entire time. Jenkins takes on the dirty work on the interior but is never operating blindly.

Late into his rush, Indiana tight end (No. 48) is parallel to Jenkins and appears to be leaking out of the backfield. Jenkins immediately attaches to his hip and plays the pass as a safety valve in case the quarterback miraculously gets the ball out.

This play is blitzing teach tape from the artist formerly known as Jesse Minter and high-level execution from all 11 players on the defense.