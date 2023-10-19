Get rewarded for reading this article. Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”

Today on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy welcome a returning Jake Butt to the podcast. Butt is currently an analyst for the Big Ten Network and is formerly a two-time All-American tight end with the Michigan Wolverines. Butt joins to discuss Michigan vs. Michigan State and look at who has the edge between Penn State and Ohio State.

The boys close the show by making predictions and looking around the national slate of college football games. Enjoy!

