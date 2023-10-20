The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (2-2) return home this weekend to open Big Ten conference play against undefeated rival No. 13 Ohio State (2-0-1). Michigan will be looking to establish some consistency after splitting a pair of games on the road against UMass last week one week.

The Wolverines have shown frequent flashes of brilliance this season, but have also proven to be green, particularly when it comes to closing out games. Michigan has relented a total of 11 third-period goals this season, including six last week against UMass to blow a 2-0 lead.

Sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty leads the Wolverines in scoring and is also the national leader in points with nine (seven goals, two assists). McGroarty has been terrific for Michigan this season and is on an active 12-game point streak dating back to last season.

McGroarty is in a five-way tie for second on the team on goals, only trailing Frank Nazar and freshman Garrett Schifsky who have three apiece. Defenseman Seamus Casey is tied nationally with two other defensemen for the most points, with six, doubling the second-most prolific U-M defender.

In net, Jake Barczewski has been wildly average (.873 save percentage), but he has not been helped by an undisciplined defense late in games either. As the Wolverines solidify their blue integrity, expect Barzo’s numbers to improve.

The Wolverines need to be sharp against a Buckeye team that hasn’t lost a game this season. Despite positional turnover in key areas, Ohio State is viewing this season as a reload, not a rebuild.

The Buckeyes are welcoming 11 new players to the team this season including eight freshmen, so they are enjoying similar growing pains — albeit in execution alone and not in losses — as the Wolverines.

Forward Stephen Halliday returns to lead Ohio State in his second year with the program after scoring 41 points as a freshman. Halliday is the focal point for this offense and has scored in every game so far this season for the Buckeyes.

On the blue line, Ohio State is dealing with a lack of chemistry, but a trio of newcomers have put things together faster than expected. Freshman Theo Wallberg, and transfers Scooter Brickey and Brent Johnson have given the Buckeyes a physical and stable presence until the Buckeyes can find the true heir-apparent to Mason Lohrei who signed with the Boston Bruins this off-season.

Standout goaltender Jakub Dobes signed with the Montreal Canadiens as well and the search for a new net-minder has led Ohio State to Logan Terness. Terness has registered a .909 save percentage and three wins through three games so far this season.

Ohio State enters this game fresh off a four-point weekend against Lindenwood and is looking to continue its winning ways at Yost. The Buckeyes are a confident team and the Wolverines will have to play a complete 60 minutes –something they have struggled to do– to win even one this weekend.

Game 1

When: Friday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m. ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: Big Ten Network

How to listen: Varsity Podcast Network

Game 2

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: Big Ten+

How to listen: Varsity Podcast Network

