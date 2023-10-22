The Michigan Wolverines have secured the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the second consecutive year following an evisceration of the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, 49-0. Despite the overwhelming noise surrounding the program regarding alleged sign stealing this week, Michigan didn’t miss a beat. From the opening whistle, the Wolverines were out to make a statement.

Officially 8-0, Michigan is cruising entering the bye week and has looked like the most dominant team in college football. The scary thing is Team 144 still has room to get better. But before we get there, let’s hand out some grades for this one.

Quarterbacks: A

Michigan State sold out to stop the run and quarterback J.J. McCarthy happily sliced and diced the Spartans through the air. McCarthy completed 78 percent of his passes for 287 yards (10.8 yards per attempt) and four touchdowns. Not to mention, McCarthy accomplished all of this in 2.5 quarters. Of course, the junior still has a few things to clean up (zone reads, wild scrambles), but these are nit-picks for one of the nation’s best.

Running backs: B-

As mentioned above, Michigan State committed all of its resources to stopping the run, so that made it very difficult for any running back to get going. Blake Corum led the way with 59 yards and a touchdown, and the entire team only finished with 120 yards on the ground. However, Michigan’s running backs were excellent in pass protection and both Corum and Donovan Edwards proved valuable in the passing game, chipping in five receptions for 40 yards.

Regardless of how ticky-tack it felt, the group does get a slight minus due to Edwards’ misalignment on what would’ve been a touchdown right before the half.

Wide receivers: B+

It was a relatively quiet evening for the wide receivers, but Roman Wilson did haul in his 10th receiving touchdown of the season. If Wilson catches one touchdown in each of Michigan’s remaining four games, he will move into a four-way tie for the third-most receiving touchdowns in a Michigan single season. The names Wilson would tie: Anthony Carter, David Terrell, and Braylon Edwards (junior season) — not bad company.

With 14, Wilson would only trail senior-year Edwards (15) and Desmond Howard (19).

Tight ends: A+

This was the best game from the tight end position under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Combined, A.J. Barner (eight catches for 99 yards, and one touchdown) and Colston Loveland (four catches for 79 yards, and two touchdowns) dominated this game. Any time McCarthy needed a big play, he went to his big men over the middle. It feels like a preview of what’s to come down the stretch for the Wolverines because both 6-foot-5 targets are mismatch nightmares for any defender at this level.

Offensive line: B+

After allowing four sacks last week, do you think pass protection was an emphasis this week? The run game was overloaded with defenders, so Michigan had to rely on the pass and rely on the offensive line to give McCarthy time.

Michigan State did what it could with formations, movement and timely blitzes, but the communication and execution across the front were too sharp and dominant in this pass-pro masterclass. The Wolverines technically did still allow one sack, but anyone with the power of sight cannot blame the front five for that one.

Defensive line: A

The Wolverines owned the line of scrimmage on defense and did so with a heavy rotation of players. Mason Graham, Kris Jenkins, Kenneth Grant, Derrick Moore, Jaylen Harrell, Josaiah Stewart, Braiden McGregor, Cam Goode and T.J. Guy (!!) all flashed and took turns overwhelming Michigan State’s undermanned front. Michigan limited the Spartans to 57 yards rushing, the D-line specifically racked up three sacks and six tackles for loss, and did not allow a fourth down conversion in three attempts. Dominance.

Linebackers: B

Aside from an early Michael Barrett missed tackle, this unit was solid fitting the run against the run. Most notably, Junior Colson was everywhere, racking up 11 tackles and controlling the middle of the box. It always felt like a matter of “when, not if” Colson would pop one of these games, but it has been tough due to lack of competitiveness. This week, Colson didn’t even let an inferior opponent stop him from reaching double-digit tackles.

Defensive backs: A+

ANOTHER pick-six by Mike Sainristil tying the single-season Michigan team record?! A Ja’Den McBurrows redemption interception to seal the game one year after getting assaulted in the tunnel by several Michigan State players?! This was the best game by the secondary all season, and McBurrows closing the chapter on the Spartans is the perfect ending. How can you not be romantic about football?

Special Teams: A-

It was routine competence from the special teams last night. Kicker James Turner was perfect on seven extra points, punter Tommy Doman averaged 46.8 yards per punt, and every punt was fielded cleanly. Sure, a big play would be nice, but baseline efficiency and security are more than enough.