The Michigan Wolverines are 8-0 and one of the best teams in college football. Detractors will fairly point to a weak schedule, but that changes in the final month of the season. Michigan is slated to play in Happy Valley in two weeks, and welcomes Ohio State to the Big House in the final week. Not to mention, there are two more games on the schedule that could serve as the proverbial trap mixed in with these marquee matchups.

Can the Wolverines make it through these next few games unscathed and return to the College Football Playoff? Here is a ranking of Michigan’s next 4-5 games in order of difficulty.

4B. Purdue (2-5; 1-3)

Under the guidance of first-year head coach Ryan Walters, this team had minimal expectations and is somehow still underachieving. Offensively, the Boilermakers are constructed like a worse version of Maryland, with a high-volume passing offense that frequently sputters due to inefficiency. Defensively, this team was expected to get a jolt with Walters at the helm, but instead, it has regressed.

“Come on, Purdue can’t be that bad on defense?”

No, they are. The Boilermakers are last in the Big Ten in scoring defense, passing defense, and even allowed 110 passing yards on only six completions to Iowa’s Deacon Hill. Walters will have some tricks up his sleeve based on his performance as the defensive coordinator for the Illini last season, but this Purdue team, at minimum, is a year away from being a year away.

4A. Any potential Big Ten Championship opponent

The current Big Ten West contenders are Wisconsin (5-2; 3-1), Iowa (6-2; 3-2), Minnesota (4-3; 2-2), and Nebraska (4-3; 2-2). Woof. Michigan beat the Golden Gophers and Cornhuskers by a combined score of 97-17 and would likely open as a three-touchdown favorite against Iowa or Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship.

3. Maryland (5-2; 2-2)

Maryland isn’t quite as good as last year, but remains a feisty team with a perpetual chip on its shoulder. Quarterback Taulia “Turtle” Tagovailoa has been a prolific passer his entire career, but has steadily become less efficient each of the last two seasons. Tagovailoa is a feast-or-famine player similar to former baseball player Adam Dunn.

Dunn was a slugger who hit 462 home runs (10 seasons with 30+), but also struck out 2,379 times. Tagovailoa has thrown at least two touchdowns in 20 games and has thrown at least one interception in 18. For better or worse, he will go down swinging.

Defensively, the Terrapins have benefitted from beating up on bad offenses. Maryland has only faced two offenses ranked inside the top-85 in total yards (Illinois, No. 83; Ohio State, No. 39) and lost both games.

Expect Maryland to keep it close for a quarter, but with this potentially being win No. 1,000 in program history and the last hurdle before Ohio State, the Wolverines will again be resting starters by the fourth quarter.

2. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0)

Make no mistake about it, Ohio State is the best team Michigan will face in the regular season, but this game is at the Big House in November. It will be Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord’s first start in Michigan Stadium, and the biggest game of his life. Behind a shaky offensive line and the 101st rushing offense, can he be counted on to score enough against Michigan’s top-ranked defense?

Defensively, Ohio State has been advertised as being vastly improved for the second-straight year as coordinator Jim Knowles has adjusted his aggressive philosophy to now focus on limiting big plays. However, this change in tactics has made this team more susceptible in the run game and even last week against Penn State, we saw Knowles revert back to old, “no safety” aggressive tendencies to stop the run.

With the pressure of having to win games for a mediocre offense, how long can Knowles’s defense contain Michigan’s balanced attack before he starts gambling again?

1. Penn State (6-1; 3-1)

The only reason Penn State claims the top spot is twofold: 1) This is by far the hardest road game of the season for the Wolverines, and 2) This is a kitchen-sink game for the Nittany Lions that they HAVE to win to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

In theory, Penn State could beat Michigan, Michigan could beat Ohio State, and if the Nittany Lions are the highest-ranked Big Ten East team, they would claim the tie-breaker spot in Indianapolis. That said, this is a tall order.

Penn State’s defense appears to be top-tier — especially in the front seven — but has shown an unwillingness to adapt when the situation called for it against Ohio State. If Manny Diaz’s defense doubles Marvin Harrison Jr., does Penn State win?

Offensively, this team does not trust Drew Allar, and that exponentially lowers their ceiling. Currently, Allar is better than only three Power Five quarterbacks in terms of yards per attempt at 6.5. For reference, in 2021, Cade McNamara averaged 7.9.

This game could be a dog fight, but similar to Ohio State, how long can Diaz’s defense shoulder the burden as Allar habitually checks the ball down and plays it safe against this Michigan defense?

