The Michigan Wolverines are on a rampage. Through eight games, Michigan has crushed every opponent in its path and has won every contest by 24 or more points. The Wolverines have answered a number of questions en route to a perfect record and a Heisman Tropy front-running quarterback, but several questions still remain ahead of Team 144 entering the final month of the regular season.

Here are five lingering questions that will be answered in the next four games.

1. How good is this Michigan defense?

So far, the Wolverines have been suffocating on defense. Currently, Michigan leads the nation in scoring defense (5.9), passing defense and red zone defense. That said, the Wolverines haven’t faced an explosive or even remotely competent passing attack, so is this group dominant or simply benefitting from beating up on one-dimensional offenses?

Five of Michigan’s first eight opponents have actually ranked 120 or worse in passing offense out of 133 teams, and the Wolverines have not faced a passing offense ranked inside the top-80. Furthermore, against a more potent passing attack, does Michigan have an elite edge rusher who can get pressure against an elite tackle? Say, against Penn State’s Olu Fashanu?

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and his unit will have a chance to prove their merit against Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State.

2. Could McCarthy have another Bowling Green game?

Outside of one poor performance against Bowling Green, J.J. McCarthy has been playing as well as any quarterback in the country. But no matter how well he consistently performs, it’s impossible not to wonder if another game like that is 100 percent avoidable.

Against the Falcons, McCarthy was 8-of-13 for 143 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions (his only on the season). It was reminiscent of McCarthy’s College Football Playoff game against TCU, where once he began to struggle, he forced the issue and struggled even further.

If McCarthy throws a pick against Penn State, is he going to force the issue in an attempt to overcorrect the mistake? Or…

3. Can Michigan dominate a game on the ground?

The Michigan rushing attack has not been as potent or dominant this season compared to the last two. The evolution of McCarthy as a passer and the desire to be more balanced are huge factors here, but can Michigan still run the ball in a game where it has to?

As the weather gets colder, it is necessary to have a reliable rushing attack to win games and ease the burden on McCarthy on the off-chance he makes a mistake. Moreover, as teams adapt and prepare for McCarthy, lighter boxes will create more opportunities for Michigan’s two backs to gash opposing defenses.

In order for this offense to be perfectly balanced this season, the run game is going to have to win one game down the stretch.

4. Will the special teams ever have to be special?

Under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has been consistently solid on the forgotten third side of the ball. In fact, the Wolverines have scored at least one special teams touchdown every year under Harbaugh until this year (so far).

Can Michigan’s special teams unit flip a game with a return touchdown or blocked punt/kick, or could kicker James Turner be called upon to preserve Michigan’s undefeated season? Eventually, this unit is going to need to have a say if the Wolverines hope to win four to seven more games.

5. Will the sign-stealing allegations ever become a distraction?

I know you’re sick of hearing about it, but it isn’t going away anytime soon. The Michigan players and coaches have been outspoken about blocking everything out, but eventually, it is going to be nearly impossible.

Can you imagine how the players feel? Every interview they are asked about it. Every class they are asked about it. Every restaurant or bar they are asked about it, and forget about using social media for the time being.

If this team is good enough to win a national championship, maybe this is a reason for pushing them closer together and responding with an F-you attitude to their remaining opponents. Or, maybe all five of these questions are answered congruently for better or worse. Time will tell.

