The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (3-2-1) are back in action this weekend to take on the Lindenwood Lions (1-3-2). Michigan is fresh off a four-point weekend over rival Ohio State and are looking for its first sweep of the season against the struggling Lions.

Lindenwood has either lost or tied its last four games and will be looking to right the ship behind forward freshman Jake Southgate at Yost this weekend. Southgate (3 G, 3 A; 6 PTS) is operating at a point per game pace and is flanked by the returning Kyle Jeffers (2G, 2A; 4 PTS) and Drew Kuzma (3G, 1A; 4 PTS). The Lions will need all three chipping in to help get their offense — Lindenwood has only scored more than two goals twice on the season — operating at full capacity.

Defensively, Kabore Dunn is the leading offensive weapon on the blue line with four assists, but the name to familiarize yourself with is Jack Anderson. Anderson is an absolute sponge, leading the Lions with 11 blocked shots on the year. Anderson’s willingness to sacrifice his body has helped his goaltender get off to a hot start this season.

Goalie Trent Burnham is allowing 2.91 goals per game, but that is only due to the volume of shots he faces. Burnham leads the nation with 228 saves and has posted a stellar .927 save percentage through six games.

In order to pepper Burnham with enough shots to score, Michigan is going to have to continue to rely on its dominance in the faceoff circle (.565 percent) and on the power play (.357), both of which are tops in the Big Ten.

Forward Rutger McGroarty’s 13-game points streak came to an end last Saturday, but the sophomore still leads the NCAA with 11 points (3G, 8A) on the season. McGroarty is one of five Wolverines currently operating over a point-per-game pace for the nation’s second-highest-scoring team. The other four joining McGroarty are Dylan Duke (3G, 5A; 8 PTS), Gavin Brindley (4G, 3A; 7 PTS), and TJ Hughes (3G, 4A; 7 PTS).

Defensively, Seamus Casey (2G, 7A; 9 PTS) has blossomed into a star and become one of the most electric players in college hockey. Casey has registered a point in every contest this season and is currently on a 10-game points streak dating back to last year. Captain Jacob Truscott has chipped in with four assists from the blue line and Ohio State transfer Tyler Duke (4A) has added an edge to this team’s defensive presence that it so desperately needed.

In net, Jake Barczewski has come into his own since becoming the full-time starter in the second game of the season. Barzo has gotten progressively better with each start and is coming off his two best games in the maize and blue last week against Ohio State. If Barzo can continue this progression into this weekend, Michigan should cruise to a sweep and a six-point weekend.

Game 1

When: Friday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: Big Ten+

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM

Game 2

When: Saturday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: Big Ten+

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM

