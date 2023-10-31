Today on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the sign-stealing allegations facing the Michigan Wolverines in detail. The opening remarks include a monologue, a run-down of the facts and the inconsistent coverage surrounding the investigation.

In the back half, the boys run through some quick hits, look around the Big Ten, and discuss the College Football Playoff picture on the eve of the first reveal of rankings.

