Michigan’s initial CFP ranking revealed

The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released the first installment of its rankings for the 2023 season. In the final year of the four-team system, there was a palpable anticipation in the air although the top five was largely known.

For the inaugural rankings, Ohio State claimed the top spot, and two-time defending national champion Georgia followed in second. Michigan came in at No. 3 and Florida State finished out the top four.

NEW COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS pic.twitter.com/qWVbHhu4gR — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 31, 2023

The Wolverines’ No. 3 ranking is tied for Michigan’s highest initial ranking with the 2016 team. Last season, Michigan was ranked No. 5 in the initial release.

The undefeated Washington Huskies sit at No. 5 and the one-loss Oregon Ducks are No. 6. Texas checks in at No. 7, while Alabama, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss round out the top-10.

The Big Ten has three teams ranked as follows:

No. 1 Ohio State

No. 3 Michigan

No. 11 Penn State

Unlike the first installment of the AP rankings — which featured USC at sixth — these rankings have merit. Unofficially, the CFP begins today for Michigan with seven games standing between the Wolverines and a national championship. The first roadblock is Purdue under the lights on Saturday.

What do you think about the rankings and where the College Football Playoff committee ranked the Michigan Wolverines?