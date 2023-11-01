The Michigan Wolverines are 8-0 and have pulverized every opponent. In the inaugural College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, Michigan checked in at No. 3, despite its best win being over Rutgers. That’s how impressive —despite the light schedule — the Wolverines have been so far this season.

Coming off a bye, there is sadly no tape to break down, so instead, let’s take a look at four plays that have defined this season so far and will define the remaining four to seven games.

In searching for the perfect four plays, I wanted to examine a few we haven’t covered before in this series. Plays that embody the ethos and identity of Team 144 in a few, sharp seconds. In my estimation, these are those plays.

Let’s check the tape!

22-Personnel G-Counter vs. Rutgers

On the second play of the second half, backed up at the 10-yard line, Michigan went with its bread and butter. Counter has been a staple of Michigan’s rushing attack since 2021 and the Wolverines like to run it out of several formations.

In this instance, Michigan went with the beef and power approach in 22-personnel (two running backs, two tight ends). Max Bredeson lined up as a fullback, while tight ends Colston Loveland and A.J. Barner lined up tight on either side of the offensive tackles. At the snap, left guard Trevor Keegan pulls around and seals off the edge defender (who crashed inside), and both running backs take counter steps to the right before hitting the hole.

Bredeson eliminates a linebacker and Blake Corum cuts off his hip into the middle of the field before he is taken down by the backside linebacker for a gain of nine.

Why is this play important?

There are several plays you could point to and say “Corum is back!” But this was the instance and game for me. Michigan executed an even better counter against Bowling Green, but this counter demonstrated Corum’s decisiveness, vision and trust in his surgically repaired knee against a Power Five opponent.

This play signified Michigan’s 2022 All-American running back was fully healthy and ready for a 15-game run. Without Corum returning to form, this entire team’s ceiling is drastically lowered. With a workhorse like Corum — well rested with a light workload through seven games — Michigan can lean on him and count on him to deliver down the stretch.

12-Personnel Duo-Read vs. Rutgers

No one would have guessed one single drive against Rutgers would reveal so much about the future of this team. But five plays after Corum’s counter, Michigan showed the next evolution in its offense and a new reliable wrinkle.

Facing a fourth-and-one on its own 36-yard line, Michigan rolled the dice. The Wolverines subbed in power back Kalel Mullings and everyone in Ann Arbor knew what was coming. Or so they thought.

Instead of running a hard duo run into the teeth of the defense — like they normally do and to great success, I might add — offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore threw in a wrinkle. Moore gave his quarterback the authority to pull the ball if the contain defender crashed and guess what? The defender crashed HARD.

J.J. McCarthy reads him like fiction, pulls the ball, hits the edge, picks up the first down and avoids any unnecessary contact.

Why is this play important?

For starters, it keeps a defense honest. Long gone are the days of a complete sellout to stop Michigan from picking up short yardage. The threat of McCarthy’s legs forces defenders to keep contain and keeps them out of the box. The very next week against Nebraska, Mullings scored on the exact same play because the edge defender had to account for McCarthy.

Secondly, this play demonstrates trust in McCarthy to make split decision reads in key moments. Last season, the governor was on McCarthy’s engine. This season, it is humming like a Heisman Hemi.

Entire defensive performance against MSU

Okay, this is kind of a cop-out so I want to highlight the exact moment Michigan State lost all hope. Let’s go to the Spartans’ first drive and take a look at a fourth-down attempt. Facing a fourth-and-two from just behind the 50, Michigan State decides to keep the offense on the field.

The Spartans come out in 11-personnel in hopes of lightening the box and bring a receiver in motion to present the threat of a jet sweep. At the snap, offensive line crashes down hard to the right to open up a backside one-on-one opportunity for running back Nathan Carter.

Carter hits the line of scrimmage hard, but is immediately met by linebacker Junior Colson, edge Braiden McGregor, linebacker Michael Barrett and nickel Mike Sainristil from behind. So much for the one-on-one. This quadrumvirate formed a wall to stop Carter’s momentum and force a whistle from the officials.

Why is this play important?

Michigan had been chasing a shutout and a 60-minute dominant performance all season. This fourth-down stop was the catalyst to the largest rivalry win since 1947 and reaffirmed the notion the Wolverines were the best defense in college football.

McCarthy’s third interception against Bowling Green

This explanation is going to be less technical, but this play is necessary to discuss because it changed the entire season more than any of the others combined.

The Wolverines are looking to push the ball downfield, but this play is doomed from the start. At the snap, there is confusion between running back Donovan Edwards and the offensive line, and Edwards blows past his blitz pick-up. But he isn’t the only one, as right guard Zak Zinter and right tackle Karsen Barnhart take a more passive approach to pass protection in this situation.

McCarthy is forced to roll out to his left and he keeps his eyes downfield still hoping to make a play. Keep in mind, at this point in the game, he has already thrown two interceptions, has looked shaky even in moments of triumph, and this is his last offensive possession of the evening.

Tight end Colston Loveland comes from across the field and enters McCarthy’s line of sight at the last second. McCarthy tries to give one of Michigan’s best athletes a chance at the ball in the air, but the pass sails on him and falls gracefully into the hands of a defender.

Why is this play important?

This play turned McCarthy from good to great. Since this throw, McCarthy has not turned the ball over one time and is currently first or second in the Heisman Trophy odds, depending on where you gamble. This embarrassing three-interception performance forced McCarthy to understand the fragility of success and embrace the hyper-focused preparation and execution necessary for an elite quarterback. This play was McCarthy finally atoning and learning from his sins from the CFP game against TCU. After this throw, everything changed and what McCarthy became will define this season.