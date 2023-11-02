Today on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy react to the initial College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, discuss how several Michigan Wolverines stack up nationally, make some upset picks for the weekend ahead, and preview the Purdue Boilermakers.

This is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to The Block M Podcast Network on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

Be sure to subscribe, rate, tell your friends, and drop us a five-star review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF

You’ve read the article — let’s both get rewarded! Download the Autograph app here using referral code “mbrew.”