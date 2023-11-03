It’s not even Thanksgiving, but one of the most pivotal hockey series of the entire season takes place this weekend. The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines are headed to Madison to take on the upstart No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers with sole possession of first place in the Big Ten on the line.

Head coach Mike Hastings has hit the ground running in his first year with the Badgers. The former Minnesota State head coach (2012-2023) and former National Runner-up (2021-2022) has given this program a drastic shot in the arm with a new team identity centered around an opportunistic offense and smothering defense.

Wisconsin is ranked No. 3 nationally in scoring defense and is fresh off a two-game sweep over formerly top-ranked Minnesota. The Badgers are currently 7-1 on the season — seven wins is the most Wisconsin has posted in an entire season in three years— and of Wisconsin’s seven wins, five have come by two or more goals.

Up front, the Badgers are led by Mathieu De St. Phalle (4G, 6A; 10 PTS) and transfers Simon Tassy (3G, 4A; 7 PTS) and Christian Fitzgerald (1G, 6A; 7 PTS). The forward to watch, however, is fellow returner Cruz Lucius (5G, 2A; 7 PTS). Lucious is an electrifying player and can turn a little bit of daylight into a sunburn with a big play.

Defensively, the Badgers are stout, and this is where the game within the game will take place. Who controls the neutral zone, Michigan’s offense or Wisconsin’s defense? Defensemen Ben Dexheimer (7A; 7 PTS) and Joe Palodichuk (2G, 4A; 6 PTS) garner the headlines because of their offensive prowess, but Anthony Kehrer is the gritty shot-blocking specialist who is essential to Wisconsin’s team identity.

Goaltender Kyle McClellan has been a stalwart in net this season for Wisconsin. McClellan leads the Big Ten with a 1.62 goals-against-average and an elite .933 save percentage. Through eight games, McClellan has registered two shutouts, while playing every minute for the Badgers. His 481 minutes lead the nation and are 47 minutes clear of second place.

Bringing the heat

If Michigan is going to hand Wisconsin its first home loss of the season and claim the early season Big Ten throne, it’s going to start with the Wolverines’ top-ranked scoring offense and big four up front.

Forwards T.J. Hughes (6G, 9A) and Rutger McGroarty (5G, 10A) are currently tied for the national points lead with 15 a piece. McGroarty has been hot since the start of the season and Hughes is enjoying the best stretch of his career coming off of an eight-point weekend, which included a career-high five-point performance.

Not to be outdone, Gavin Brindley (7 G, 6 A) and – the old man of the group – junior Dylan Duke (4 G, 9 A) are right on their heels with 13 points a piece. These four players have been pivotal in leading the nation’s second-best power play unit and the third-best team in the faceoff circle. However, these four have not done it alone.

On the blue line, Seamus Casey (4 G, 10 A; 14 PTS) is riding a 13-game points streak and is the nation’s leading scorer amongst defensemen. Casey has been dynamic for the Wolverines at even strength, but especially as the quarterback on the power play.

Captain Jacob Truscott (6A; 6 PTS), Marshall Warren (1G, 5A; 6 PTS), and Tyler Duke (4A; 4 PTS) have all augmented the offensive production as well, but these three are all defensive-first players and key pieces to Michigan’s vastly improved blue line presence.

In net, Jake Barczewski has only continued to ascend this season and currently sits third in the Big Ten in goals-against-average (2.43) and save percentage (.921). One of the nation’s most experienced goalies, Barzo registered his 100th career start two weeks ago.

Last season, Michigan won the season series 3-1 (5-1 if you include the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals) against the Badgers, but the lone loss did come in Madison. Can either team seize control of the Big Ten this weekend?

Game 1

When: Friday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

How to watch: Big Ten+

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM

Game 2

When: Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

How to watch: Big Ten+

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM