If you are active online, up to date on the college football news cycle, or live within shouting distance of Michigan State or Ohio State fans, you are aware of the allegations facing head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. “Sign-stealing!” has been plastered across every network and website, from ESPN to CNN, the story and commentary surrounding the story have been inescapable.

As is the norm for 2023, the mob already has its torches lit and they are only further doused with gasoline anytime Pete Thamel drops a new speculative report centered around “anonymous sources” and “anonymous quotes” (do the air quotes for the full effect). I like to imagine Thamel lurking around the corners of Schembechler Hall with a notepad constantly in hand similar to Randall Reems from Recess in order to play up the drama of perceived wrongdoing in real time to his readership.

For those wearing scarlet and grey, this is catnip. “THIS is why we lost!” It had nothing to do with the stubbornness of perpetually running Cover Zero last season or the inability to stop a counter play in 2021. The pearl-clutching coping holds about as much emotional weight and authenticity as The Dude reciting, “This aggression will not stand, man.” For everyone not wearing maize and blue, this is entertainment, faux outrage hilarity, and comedy in the most ridiculous human sense.

But for Michigan fans, the last two weeks have been exhausting. The hours have turned into days of scouring message boards and spending way too much time on Elon Musk’s website parsing through the latest rumors and possible outcomes. Did Harbaugh know? Will he or Michigan be punished? Will any of this distract and/or fuel this team’s current bid for that elusive national championship?

By the time Saturday rolled around, it felt like the Michigan State game was years ago and the actual game of football had become a secondary story for the rest of the season. The angst among the fanbase had reached a fever pitch and it felt like every fan, deep in their gut, was afraid the season was going to be canceled.

But shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, none of it mattered.

Over the last two weeks, various coaches and players from Team 144 have stressed and consistently reaffirmed their commitment to solely focusing on football. “One-track mind,” “control the controllables,” and “keep the main thing the main thing” were a few of the most used phrases to illustrate this team’s tunnel vision. Saying these things is one thing, but executing under the lights and in the face of certain scrutiny from thousands (some under the guard of anonymity) waiting to say, “The only reason you won is because you stole signs!” is a much more difficult task.

Solely focusing on the main thing, Michigan came out firing against the Boilermakers. Through the first three drives, Michigan had as many points as Purdue had yards. Purdue’s first three drives culminated in five plays for 17 yards and one interception and Michigan’s first three drives resulted in 17 plays for 143 yards and 17 points.

Every positive play — especially on defense — felt like the embodiment of throwing up the double birds to any doubter or hate-monger who pedaled incomplete information to increase the spectacle of outside pressure. Every big run or pass felt like a DX crotch-chop to the Big Ten coaches who cried to Daddy Tony begging for punishment before an investigation ever began.

However, things slowed down after the overt messaging in the first seven minutes, as the team became overly focused on the messaging and less focused on the delivery.

With every throw and run designed to symbolize rage against the machine, the team began to force the issue and make mistakes. When quarterback J.J. McCarthy fired an errant incompletion too high, the words “STEAL THIS” were faintly visible in the vapor trail following the misfire. When an over-aggressive offensive lineman lunged out of position to hit the three-tech with the force of 1,000 anonymous sources, his over-reaching effort made writers at The Athletic blush.

Despite the blemishes and mixed messaging, the Wolverines cruised by four touchdowns in a game that never felt that close. The game against Purdue was reminiscent of every game this season and served as a return, a reset to the main thing. The outside noise is still prevalent, but the secondary volume has been turned down. Saturday was a reminder of what’s actually important this season: football. Not speculation, not the noise surrounding the team, not doomsday hypotheticals… Just the main thing. Football.

In sticking with the main thing, despite the dominance against the Boilermakers, there are signs of concern facing the Wolverines. Signs the Nittany Lions will look to steal and exploit next weekend. Signs like where the hell is Michigan’s run game? Currently, the Wolverines are ranked 48th nationally in yards per rush and look incapable of popping the big one. Moreover, what is up with McCarthy’s fundamentals disappearing and reappearing week to week and sometimes possession by possession? Without a steady run game and the potential for McCarthy to get happy feet, can this offense hold up in the face of Manny Diaz’s blitz-heavy style?

However, there are also signs of greatness within Team 144 that prominently speak to the team as a whole. Evidence would point to the 45-0 start at Nebraska, the pick-six on the second play against Minnesota, the 50-burger served up fresh to Indiana, the 49-0 embarrassment “handed” (that’s for you, Mel) to Michigan State, and the fact the Wolverines played well below-average against Purdue and still won by 28 points. However, knowing these signs doesn’t guarantee future success and certainly doesn’t guarantee a national championship either.

But if Michigan is able to keep the main thing the main thing, this team will prove it doesn’t need a stallion(s) to overwhelm Penn State with its horsepower.