Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media on Monday to discuss Saturday’s clash with the undefeated Michigan Wolverines. The Nittany Lions (8-1) enter Saturday’s game fighting for their College Football Playoff lives and need a win and some help from Michigan later in the season to even secure a berth in the Big Ten Championship.

Coming off a 51-15 dismantling of Maryland, Penn State is looking to ride this momentum to its first home victory over the Wolverines since 2019.

Opening Statement

“Getting into Michigan and Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, obviously one of the most highly-ranked and regarded teams in the country.

“Talk about them on each side of the ball, Sherrone Moore, offensive coordinator, has done a really good job. This is his second year in this position but first year without sharing the responsibilities. You look at scoring offense, they’re No. 1 in the Big Ten and fifth in the country. Passing attempts, yards per attempt, first in the Big Ten and sixth in the country. Turnover margin, second in the Big Ten and sixth in the country. Third down, first in the Big Ten and second in the country. So really good numbers.

“Their quarterback [J.J. McCarthy] has been a differentiator for them, completing almost 76 percent of his balls. Also has the ability to make plays with his feet either running for first downs or extending plays.

“We all know about Blake Corum. Roman Wilson is having a great year, who we also have a bunch of respect for. And then their offensive line has won the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in college football the last two years. So a lot of respect for that unit.

“Jesse Minter, the defensive coordinator has done a really good job. Look at their numbers, again, total defense, first in the Big Ten and first in the country. Rushing defense they’re third in the Big Ten and 10th in the country. Passing defense, first in the Big Ten and first in the country. Third down defense, second in the Big Ten and 13th in the country. Scoring defense, first in the Big Ten and first in the country. So really good numbers.

“We’re impressed with their nickel, No. 0, Mr. [Mike] Sainristil, linebacker, No. 23, [Michael] Barrett, linebacker No. 25, Junior Colson, defensive end, No. 17, Braiden McGregor, defensive tackle, No. 55, Mason Graham, defensive end, No. 32 Jaylen Harrell, and then cornerback, No. 2, Will Johnson. Guys we have a lot of respect for.

“On special teams, their kickoff coverage unit ranks first in the Big Ten and fourth in the country. Punt return is second in the Big Ten and ninth in the country. We’ve got respect for their punter and kickoff specialist, No. 19, Tommy Doman, and punt returner, No. 8, Tyler Morris. Tyler ranks fourth in the Big Ten. Their kickoff and punter ranks third in the Big Ten.

“So it’ll be a challenge. I know our guys are looking forward to it.”

Q. What has changed with your run defense since the Michigan game last year? Why have you been so effective? Can you give more reasons, you mentioned Corum, but why is their running game so successful?

“First of all, I think we have been much more disciplined and consistent in gap responsibility. There have been times where we have tried to make plays and get out of our gap, and against good teams, the ball will find the open gap.

“I think we’re a little bit bigger. I think the size has helped us as well. We’re a little bit bigger across the front, specifically the D-line. Not to the point where it’s affected our ability to move. I think that’s a big part of what we do as well, is our movements and our gaps.

“Then with them, offensively, I think they do a really good job getting a hat on a hat. So, a really good job of ID’ing the front, being able to get their six blockers on our six most dangerous defenders, and I think Corum has the ability to have tremendous vision and balance and behind the line, because they are able to get a hat on a hat. He’s patient.

“Once he does decide to go, he has the ability to burst through the hole. Even though he’s an undersized guy, he’s a powerful guy and he is always falling forward. And then obviously they’ve got a change of pace back as well who’s made some huge plays in the passing game and is explosive in Donovan [Edwards].

“So, they’ve got two really good backs. They’ve got an experienced offensive line. They have done a good job being aggressive each year in the transfer portal on the offensive line. They have been able to bring in experienced guys. I think the two guys they brought in, one was a captain at Stanford and one was captain at Arizona State, so they got veteran guys in that room, whether it’s their own guys our guys they have gone out and gotten.”

Q. You mentioned J.J. McCarthy being a differentiator. What you have seen on film so far this season? How is he a different player and quarterback, if at all, from the guy that you guys faced last year in Ann Arbor?

“Yeah, I think he’s just a more experienced player. Always been able to make plays with his feet. He’s just improved, kind of well-rounded. He’s throwing for a higher completion percentage. Doing a great job protecting the football.

“He can extend the plays and make big-time throws. The biggest thing with them is they really have not been challenged. They’ve had really good game control on offense and defense. They’re usually ahead on the scoreboard for the most part and they’re usually ahead of the sticks, on offense and defense.

“And when you’re able to do that, then you’re putting your quarterback or your guys in a very advantageous position as well. So that game control will be an important part of this game.

“Hopefully here at home, just like we had to go on the road and play in some tough environments, hopefully this is even more of a challenging environment here. I just got off doing a quick call and somebody that asked me about the 12:00 game compared to the 7:00 game. I think sometimes the 7:00 games, the whiteouts and things like that can be a little sleepy. It’s late at night. The guys are tired.

“The 12:00 game will be much better environment because between the coffee, the Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, and the sugar from the doughnuts, our fans will be ready to go, will be in that stadium early, because we’re a morning group anyway. So it’s going to be ideal.

“But I hope that the environment will also be something that’s going to be difficult and cause some challenges, because when you can get penalties and get people behind the sticks, they have not had to play that way a whole lot this year. So that will be a big part in the game.”

Q. You talked about gap accountability in that game last year against Michigan. How are you guys set up personnel-wise in terms of depth, size, those sorts of things on the defensive line and linebacker that’s maybe different than last year?

“I think, again, we are bigger up front. I think we have more depth. I think sometimes, again, they do a great job getting a hat on a hat, the backs being patient.

“Sometimes you feel like you’ve been in your gap long enough and now you want to go make a play on the ball, and their backs have been patient enough and their line and tight ends have done a good job of getting a hat on a hat and being inside outs and prying a crease.

“You know, Corum has shown he doesn’t need a whole lot of space, a whole lot of room to get the job done. So, I think we’re better positioned for that. I think we’re bigger, more experienced at linebacker.

“Last year, we were pretty inexperienced at linebacker. I think the combination of our front four and our experience and depth at linebacker gives us the best chance to continue to play great run defense, which is going to be very important in this game.”

Q. Last year maybe not the final score, but you guys were pretty in the game, maybe like you said, six plays away. How much can you take away from that in building some confidence for this year?

“Yeah, I think that kind of goes back to what I was saying a little bit to the last question, is that’s where I think we’re going to have to be patient. I mean, could this game turn out to be game where there are multiple touchdowns scored on both sides and it comes down to a one-possession game and more of a shootout? Yes. Is it more likely to come down to a low-scoring game and a battle and a one-possession game and four-minute, two-minute type situations at the end? Probably most likely.

“So, for us, we got to make sure that we don’t lose patience. There will be times where punting may be the best option. We just got to manage this game, and when the opportunities present themselves, we got to take advantage of it. I think patience is going to be critical.

“I look at the Iowa game. I think that was one of the most important things we did. We came in at halftime and I said, don’t get impatient. Keep doing what we’re doing against a really good football team and a really good defense, one of the best defenses in college football, and has been for a long time. Don’t lose your patience. Sometimes as an offense and offensive play caller you can do that.”

Q. Last year, you called it big boy ball and said in the trenches that you guys needed to be prepared. How do you feel like that mentality or that adjustment has transpired? I do think some of that is a mindset. You’re going to need to be physical because in these types of games, that seems to be a differentiator.

“I think so for sure. It’s funny, people would describe Big Ten football like that historically. I think that’s changed. It’s interesting, sometimes with recruits and recruit’s parents and talking to people, the Big Ten has changed offensively dramatically compared to how it used to be.

“But, I still think this is a league that plays defense on a consistent basis as good as anybody. I remember hiring Mike [Yurcich] from the Big 12. You know, obviously he had Big Ten experience, but hiring him from the Big 12 and what that conference was like defensively and the styles of defense are different than the styles of defense in the Big Ten.

“I think it’s up front. I think if you look statistically, you know, and if you are using the NFL as a benchmark, I think the Big Ten had more offensive linemen drafted than any other league. So, I think when you take all those things into account, historically how good both of our defenses are playing, the fronts, being able to commit and establish the run, I think last week was a good example, right.

“I’m not saying you can’t win just throwing the ball, but it makes it harder to win if you don’t run the ball effectively.

“So, it’s going to be a big boy game. I don’t think there is any doubt about that with both front sevens, whether you’re talking about the offensive line, tight ends and running backs, whether it’s the defensive line and linebackers, and then everybody is trying to find a way to get an extra man into the box to stop runs or to create pressure.

“It’ll be an interesting chess match for four quarters. Going to be a physical game. Yeah, it’s going to be a physical game up front. I don’t think there is any doubt about that.”