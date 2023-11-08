The Michigan Wolverines beat Purdue by 28 points and somehow the performance still felt “meh.” After a fast start, the Wolverines dragged their feet for the better part of two quarters before exploding to close the game with touchdowns on three of their final four possessions. If this were F1, Michigan was Max Verstappen taking unnecessary pit stops and time penalties, and still winning by more than 20 seconds in the end.

In this most recent performance, Michigan kept its play-calling close to the chest. Despite the clear advantage on the perimeter, the Wolverines were content to only exploit this advantage when necessary and to NEVER have quarterback J.J. McCarthy be in danger by running the football. But why this conservation?

Michigan is preparing for a three-game stretch which includes two top-10 matchups against Penn State and Ohio State that will define the season. In a game where everyone was watching, the Wolverines opted to put very little on tape. Against lesser opponents, Michigan can win by playing with ones and fives and saving the big bills for its elite opponents. However, despite this conservative spending, Michigan still flashed a few wrinkles offensively that paid huge dividends in this game.

Let’s check the tape.

Donovan Edwards Shift to WR to attack Cover 1

One of Michigan’s greatest offensive strengths is versatility. For example, on this play, the Wolverines come out with 22 personnel (two running backs, two tight ends), but provide a look uncommon to the personnel. In most instances, this personnel signifies a power run. But with players such as running back Donovan Edwards and tight ends Colston Loveland and A.J. Barner, Michigan shifts into a version of 10 personnel (one running back, zero tight ends) with all three players lined up as wide receivers to create a bevy of mismatches.

The tight ends begin the play split out, but tight to the line of scrimmage, and Edwards starts in the backfield before shifting out to become the field-side split-end receiver. Playing a deep Cover 1, Purdue‘s linebacker has man-to-man responsibilities for Edwards but is late to react to his shift and is late arriving when the ball is snapped. From the jump, this play is designed to take advantage of this mismatch. The other three receivers run short out-routes and Edwards streaks down the sideline on a “Go” route. McCarthy takes the snap, hits the back step on his three-step drop, and fires a strike to Edwards for a 37-yard gain. If Edwards were a natural receiver, he falls into the end zone.

Purdue’s linebacker never had a chance and the deep safety is fooled by the eyes of McCarthy, resulting in a terrible pursuit angle of the ball. Purdue head coach Ryan Walters was the defensive coordinator last year for Illinois and had great success with these coverages against the Wolverines. However, Edwards did not play in last year’s game due to injury and Walters had no answers for the junior running back as a receiver.

Cover 3, T/E Stunt - Will Johnson INT

We couldn’t forget about the defense!

Michigan aligns in a traditional Cover 3 to defend against a 2x2, 10-personnel look from the Boilermakers. Firstly, watch near the bottom of the defensive line where defensive tackle Kris Jenkins is lined up as a three-tech, and edge Jaylen Harrell is lined up as a seven-tech to Jenkins’ outside shoulder.

On the snap, these two run a quick stunt to generate pressure from the inside. Jenkins crashes into the left guard and drives toward the left tackle AND draws the attention of the running back before he releases. Harrell then wraps around to the inside, shoots through the vacated A-gap and attacks the throwing arm of the quarterback. Watch the rush all the way through because, unlike the common pass rusher, Harrell is solely focused on the ball and not hitting the quarterback.

Harrell’s pressure forces a quick throw with no follow-through, but Purdue’s quarterback still does a half-decent job delivering a catchable, albeit wobbly, slant pass. Unfortunately for him, All-American hopeful Will Johnson was in his receiver’s hip pocket.

Johnson does an excellent job with his technique by staying over top of the route while he has underneath help from safety Keon Sabb (No. 3) and then relocating to the receiver’s hip at the top of the route. Once the ball is thrown, Johnson undercuts the receiver and rips away an interception.

The sophomore was looking to make his second house call of the year, but an offensive lineman caught him during a cutback at the 13-yard line.

The slant is one of the most common passes in college football for inexperienced quarterbacks, and Michigan will face several of these attempts from Penn State and Ohio State down the stretch. Still three weeks away, but the Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Will Johnson battle looks like one of the best positional matchups of the season.

Semaj Morgan TD run

Michigan set this play up all night and was just waiting for the perfect time to call it. Throughout the game, Michigan occasionally lined up under center and ran a variety of run plays, including counter (several times), power, iso, and stretch. Anticipating another run, Purdue sold out to stop it.

All game long, Purdue was committed to shutting down the run game between the tackles and used extra defenders and run blitzes to shore up its run wall. The Wolverines tested the outside early with a reverse to Cornelius Johnson to great success, but this one was even more deceptive.

The Wolverines lined up in 12-personnel with one receiver split to each side. As Michigan had done before most of its runs, the offense brought a receiver in motion across the formation and snapped the ball as they approached. Purdue had chalked this motion up to simple window dressing, especially considering the fact it was freshman Semaj Morgan (No. 82) coming in motion and not Roman Wilson.

Once the ball is snapped, McCarthy quickly hands the ball to Morgan and sells a fake handoff to Corum. The offensive line sells an inside zone play and every single Purdue defender buys it. Morgan’s safety defender tracks him across the formation but hesitates at the fake handoff. He quickly recovers just in time to run into Cornelius Johnson’s (No. 6) block on the perimeter. The Boilermakers’ contain corner is so unaware of what’s happening he almost collides with the safety in pursuit of Morgan. Both linebackers are STILL pursuing Corum when Morgan is 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, and some say they are still looking for Corum (and the ball) to this day.

Purdue’s deep safety defender — who for reasons unknown played 20+ yards off the line of scrimmage all game — was only able to make contact with Morgan at the one-yard line where he simply helped the freshman cross the goal line.

Penn State will employ similar aggressive strategies this weekend and Michigan will have a few tricks up its sleeve to exploit the Nittany Lions’ over-pursuit. It’s time to break out the big bills in Happy Valley.