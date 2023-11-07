Michigan remains at No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released the second installment of its rankings for the 2023 season, and there was no change in the top-seven.

Ohio State remains the top team in the country, and the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs are still second. Michigan remained at No. 3 following the 41-13 victory against Purdue, and Florida State held strong at No. 4.

WEEK 11 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS pic.twitter.com/NS7JWIvd4a — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 8, 2023

The Pac-12 secured the next two spots with Washington — the lowest-ranked undefeated team — at No. 5, and Oregon — the highest-ranked one-loss team — at No. 6.

Despite struggling to beat Kansas State in overtime, Texas remained at No. 7 in the rankings. Alabama —whose lone loss is to the Longhorns — held serve at No. 8. Ole Miss moved up to No. 9 and Penn State moved into the final spot in the top-10 following Oklahoma’s second-consecutive loss.

The Big Ten has four teams ranked as follows:

No. 1 Ohio State

No. 3 Michigan

No. 10 Penn State

No. 22 Iowa

Last weekend, Oklahoma and Missouri officially fell out of contention with losses to Oklahoma State and Georgia, respectively. Eleven teams now remain in contention, but two more will be removed after Ole Miss plays Georgia and Michigan travels to Happy Valley to face Penn State this weekend. Could any other teams be eliminated from contention after this weekend as well?

