The latest College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings are in and…not much has changed. Missouri and Oklahoma dropped from contention with losses to Georgia and Oklahoma State, respectively, but the top seven was the same as last week.

Ohio State still leads the way followed by Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Washington to round out the top-five. Behind this group of undefeated teams are the six one-loss teams — Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Penn State and Louisville — still clinging to a faint hope of sneaking in.

Did the committee get it right? One of the most important, albeit impossible distinctions is appropriately weighing the eye test and the résumé together. In the committee’s eyes, Ohio State’s 20-12 victory over Penn State is the best win amongst the undefeated teams. But the Buckeyes have failed the eye test several times and their 17-14 win over now three-loss Notre Dame looks worse every week.

Georgia and Michigan don’t have the “slams fist on table” résumé statement to the degree of Ohio State, but the Bulldogs’ recent win over Missouri should count for something. The Wolverines will have an opportunity to add a high-caliber win on the road against Penn State, but the eye test is why Michigan is ranked this high. Regardless of opposition, Michigan has been the most dominant team in the country by a variety of metrics and is imposing its will against Big Ten-caliber teams.

Of the final two undefeated teams, this is where it gets interesting. Washington has largely failed the eye test similar to Ohio State, but has the better win (36-33 over Oregon) compared to Florida State. The Seminoles’ signature win came in the first week of the season against LSU, which is now with three losses, but Florida State has largely looked the more consistent team compared to the Huskies.

Taking all of this into account, if I were ranking the top-five, I would have it like this.

The Case for No. 1

1. Georgia (9-0)

The best combination of eye test and résumé of the undefeated teams, and the Bulldogs are currently playing their best football of the season. With games against Ole Miss and Tennessee in the next two weeks, we will see if they are worthy of staying here.

2. Ohio State (9-0)

Listen, this is solely about the win over Penn State. Even the Notre Dame victory is better than Michigan’s best win on paper this season, but fear not, everything will be sorted out by Nov. 25.

3. Michigan (9-0)

Michigan has a chance to jump Ohio State with an impressive road win against Penn State this Saturday or, at the most, the Wolverines will have to wait two more weeks for a head-to-head chance to usurp that team from Columbus. But until the Wolverines have a statement victory, they cannot be ranked any higher than No. 3. That said, given their consistent dominance, they cannot be ranked any lower than No. 3 either.

4. Florida State (9-0)

Washington has the better win, but placing Florida State over the Huskies has more to do with the eye test — similar to the CFP committee — and my personal devalued opinion of the Pac-12. Could the Seminoles have gone undefeated playing Washington’s current schedule? Probably. Could Washington have gone undefeated playing Florida State’s schedule? Less likely.

5. Washington (9-0)

Undefeated is undefeated, and Washington has a chance to prove its physicality and worth against Utah this weekend. If the Huskies can cruise through their schedule undefeated, they will still have to beat Oregon a second time to earn a spot.

The battle of the one-loss teams

Beyond the top-five, can a one-loss team still make it in? There are six vying for contention and all have different flawed cases to be considered. The committee had the six as follows: Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, Penn State and Louisville.

Despite only having one win over a team with a winning record, the committee buys into the Ducks and the Pac-12. The next three are simply in this order because Texas beat Alabama, and Alabama beat Ole Miss. Rounding out these teams, Penn State gets the nod because its lone loss is to the top-ranked team, and Louisville’s is to two-win Pittsburgh.

In evaluating these teams, I would rank them:

6. Alabama (8-1)

Hear me out, this is similar to Michigan and Michigan State in 2021. Once both teams had one loss, the committee ranked the Wolverines over the Spartans despite Michigan’s lone loss being to Michigan State. The committee saw the Wolverines as the better one-loss team at that moment, and I feel the same about Alabama at this moment compared to Texas.

7. Oregon (8-1)

I can knock the Pac-12 all I want, but what Oregon did to Utah — AT UTAH — is something no team does. Furthermore, if head coach Dan Lanning doesn’t get in his own way against Washington, we are having an entirely different conversation about this team’s placement right now.

8. Texas (8-1)

The loss to Oklahoma looks worse every week and with recent struggles against Houston and Kansas State, how confident can we feel about the Longhorns until Quinn Ewers returns?

9. Ole Miss (8-1)

The Rebels are in a tough spot. Even with a win over Georgia on Saturday, Ole Miss will remain second in the SEC West behind Alabama. However, a win over the Bulldogs could bump them up a few spots and if the situation plays out favorably — like it did last year for Ohio State — a one-loss non-conference championship game participant could make it in.

10. Penn State (8-1)

Is Penn State’s best data point that it only lost by eight in Columbus? Beyond that, the Nittany Lions’ best win is over Iowa. A win over Michigan this weekend, however, would keep the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten Championship and CFP hopes alive.

11. Louisville (8-1)

The 17-point loss to Pittsburgh is the anchor that will perpetually weigh this team down. Even if the Cardinals go undefeated and knock off Florida State in the ACC Championship, the loss to the Panthers will remain their ultimate undoing.

The best part about these rankings, everything is going to work itself out. What did you think about the second installment of the CFP rankings?