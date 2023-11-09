Today on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss Michigan’s official response to the Big Ten’s allegations and why they are optimistic that no punishment will have an impact on this season. Next, they go DEEP with their Penn State preview with a look at all three phases of the game and discuss several keys for a Michigan victory.

In the back half, the boys welcome Maize n Brew staff writer Kellen Voss to discuss all things related to Michigan Wolverines basketball. Michigan looked good in a dominant win over UNC Asheville, but what is the ceiling for this team and what are reasonable expectations in a conference overloaded with good teams?

This is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to The Block M Podcast Network on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

Be sure to subscribe, rate, tell your friends, and drop us a five-star review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF