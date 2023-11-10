The No. 8 Michigan Wolverines will welcome the No. 6 Minnesota Golden Gophers to Yost Arena this weekend for a pivotal Big Ten matchup. This will be Michigan’s second-straight top-10 opponent after dropping two, one-goal heartbreakers last weekend in Madison. The Wolverines share the dubious honor of being swept by Wisconsin with its opponent this weekend.

The preseason pick to win the Big Ten (again) and last season’s national runner-up has gotten off to a rocky start this season. After an expected 3-0 start to the year, the Gophers have only one win in their last five games. Included in the middle of this skid was the aforementioned sweep by the Badgers that, unlike Michigan, took place in their own barn at Mariucci.

Looking to regain momentum for its journey toward a third consecutive Frozen Four appearance, Minnesota comes to Ann Arbor prepared for an intense matchup with a familiar rival. All-Planet forwards Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies are gone from last year’s team, but forward Jimmy Snuggerud is back leading the Gophers with eight points so far on the season (6G, 2A).

If eight points seem low for the leading scorer of the normally high-powered Minnesota offense, that’s because the Gophers are still trying to sort out their top lines after two stars departed for the NHL. Freshman Oliver Moore (2G, 5A) and graduate student Jaxon Nelson (4G, 3A) appear to be the heirs-apparent, but this offense has a long way to go to reach a consistently elite level.

Defensively, Minnesota has remained solid behind the highly talented freshman Sam Rinzel who has six assists on the season and has been instrumental on both ends of the ice. Joining Rinzel on the blue line, are Ryan Chesley and Luke Mittelstadt, who are not as involved offensively, but have been key pieces protecting their end of the ice.

In the net, it’s still Justen Close. It feels like it will always be Justen Close at this point. The veteran stalwart has been the man between the pipes for Minnesota since halfway through the 2021 season and has posted a .913 save percentage and a 2.36 goals against average this season.

For the Wolverines, it’s all about bouncing back against Minnesota, and having five of the nation’s top-nine scorers makes this goal more feasible, even against stiff competition.

Michigan is led by Rutger McGroarty (5G, 11A) with 16 points, who is followed by a trio of Wolverines — Gavin Brindley (9G, 6A), T.J. Hughes (6G, 9A), Seamus Casey (4G, 11A) — with 15 points a piece. Casey is the top-scoring defenseman in the country and has brought a versatile edge to Michigan that very few teams possess. Junior Dylan Duke (4G, 9A) rounds out Michigan’s prolific top five with 13 points of his own.

Joining Casey’s offensive contributions on the blue line are captain Jacob Truscott (7A) and transfer Marshall Warren (1G, 6A). Tyler Duke has also added five assists, but Dylan’s younger brother has brought a much more valuable nastiness to the back end.

Michigan goalie Jake Barczewski has shown signs of brilliance and momentary lapses while posting a .911 save percentage and 2.62 goals against average so far this season. However, Barzo’s best hockey is still ahead of him and this weekend is his first opportunity to take a step forward.

Game 1

When: Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: Big Ten+

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM

Game 2

When: Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Yost Ice Arena, Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch: Big Ten+

How to listen: WXYT 1270 AM