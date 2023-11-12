The Michigan Wolverines played under some of the most unusual circumstances yesterday against Penn State. Mid-flight to State College on Friday, it was announced head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten and would not be allowed to coach.

After hours of attempting to acquire a temporary restraining order to no avail, Michigan took the field against a top-10 opponent on the road without their head coach. And it still didn’t matter.

Michigan came out focused under the guidance of interim head coach Sherrone Moore and battled its way to victory through the trenches. The Wolverines established their identity at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and relied upon their physicality to get the job done.

When the dust settled, Michigan won, 24-15, and preserved its perfect 10-0 record. In a moment where the mantra “Michigan vs. Everybody” was truly tested, the Wolverines prevailed and sent a resounding statement to the rest of the country.

Let’s hand out some grades.

Quarterbacks: B

J.J. McCarthy’s passing numbers will not wow anyone with a pulse. Hell, they might not even wow the dead — McCarthy finished the day 7-for-8 for 60 yards. However, McCarthy chipped in a pivotal 34 yards on the ground and set aside his ego to win this game.

Due to Penn State finding a massive advantage with its pass rush, Michigan countered with an overpowering rushing attack. Michigan effectively took the ball out of its Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback’s hands to win this game, and he was just fine with sacrificing his Heisman campaign for a win.

Running backs: A+

Entering Saturday, Penn State was only allowing 60 rushing yards per game. Michigan finished the day with 227 rush yards and three scores behind strong efforts from Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Corum carried the ball 27 (season-high) times for 145 yards (season-high) and two touchdowns. Edwards added 10 carries for 52 yards and FINALLY looked like the 2022 version of himself.

Unlike previous rushing performances, this one wasn’t solely due to the offensive line dominating. Michigan’s running backs used excellent vision for opportunistic cutbacks, finishing every run with ferocity and physicality. Michigan knew it was going to need its dynamic duo to win a game this season, and it delivered.

Wide receivers: B

The wide receivers — the only two to catch a pass, Cornelius Johnson and Semaj Morgan — accounted for 41 receiving yards, and the team’s best receiver, Roman Wilson, was held without a touch.

This group, however, made an impact by doing the little things. It is nearly an impossible task to keep a group of receivers engaged when a team commits to not throwing passes, but this unit never lost a step. Time and time again, the wide receivers stuck their helmets into the nearest defender and sealed a block for a running back.

From a production standpoint, this game will be viewed as a disappointment. But for a group, especially on the backside for runners looking to cut back, to continually block in space without touching the ball is impressive and worthy of recognition, even if not reflected in a box score.

Tight ends: B-

Aside from two catches for seven yards and drawing a timely pass interference, it was a quiet day for Colston Loveland and A.J. Barner. The walking mismatches were limited in the passing game, but held up serviceably in the run game against this talented Penn State front. Barner especially, his pivotal two seals helped spring the final two touchdowns of the game and secure the win for the Wolverines.

Offensive line: C+

Harbaugh had to stay at the hotel for this game and, apparently, the pass protection had to stay in Ann Arbor. Over the first two series, it was abundantly clear Michigan was overmatched on the edges, especially at right tackle. Instead of trying to fit a square peg into a round hole, Sherrone Moore went with what he knew best…SMASH!

Aside from a pass interference, the Wolverines didn’t attempt a pass for the final 2.5 quarters, and that was a credit to the offensive line controlling the line of scrimmage. It wasn’t always pretty, and the pass protection was downright ugly, but 227 rushing yards against the Power Five’s best rush defense and win in victory formation speaks for itself.

Defensive line: B

Michigan’s front wasn’t as dominant against the run as it had been, but the Wolverines’ front continually rose to the occasion when needed. Rotational defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny forced a fumble that was recovered by the Wolverines, and 340-pound Kenneth Grant chased down a Penn State running back 20 yards down the field. The domination was lacking, but Michigan’s defensive line made game-winning plays when the team needed it.

Linebackers: B-

Michigan’s linebackers are vastly improved from last season, but some old issues reared their heads in this one. Occasionally, Junior Colson and Michael Barrett would drift, opening up running lanes and opportunities for Penn State’s running backs. Far from all bad, both linebackers were fantastic as blitzers, smothering in pass coverage and demonstrated a versatility that has been missing at this position for years at Michigan.

Defensive backs: A+

The nation’s best pass defense lived up to its reputation by only allowing 74 yards through the air and limiting Penn State quarterback Drew Allar to a putrid 3.2 yards per attempt. Every throw felt like a challenge for the Nittany Lions and even when the pass rush struggled to get home, Michigan’s secondary was blanketed across the entire back end.

Furthermore, Michigan’s two leading tacklers today were safeties Makari Paige (who also recovered a fumble) and Rod Moore. Against the run and the pass, this unit delivered a statement performance.

Special Teams: A-

In a game where every snap, kick and play mattered, this unit was solid. Every punt was deep and well-covered, punt returns were decisive (although Jake Thaw’s quick fumble and recovery were heart-stopping), and kicking was accurate. James Turner connected on his first pressure kick as a Wolverine, and while it was only from 22 yards, Turner was perfect.