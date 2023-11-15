The Michigan Wolverines went into Happy Valley and beat the 10th-ranked team in the country despite only (officially) attempting eight passes. Facing an unprecedented amount of adversity following head coach Jim Harbaugh’s last-minute suspension, the Wolverines went back to the mentality that helped revive their program in 2021... SMASH!

This game wasn’t about offensive balance or style points; this game was solely about winning, and Michigan accomplished that goal by running the ball 46 times — at five yards-per-carry — and playing smash-mouth defense. Despite its throwback nature, this performance featured several new wrinkles and nuances that can only be appreciated on second and third viewings.

The three plays today highlight those key details and stress the importance of size/leverage, deception, and discipline.

Let’s check the tape.

Mammoth 12-Personnel Duo

Michigan needed an answer for Penn State’s speed and aggression and found it behind its favorite play and some extra beef. On Michigan’s first scoring drive of the game, the Wolverines found success with their Mammoth personnel grouping and continued to return to it in key moments. Michigan’s Mammoth personnel is one running back, two tight ends, and seven offensive linemen. Most teams don’t possess a personnel grouping like this in their arsenal and if they do, it is strictly for goal-line purposes. But not Michigan.

In this instance, the Wolverines returned to this look on their second drive with extra linemen, Trente Jones and Myles Hinton, and tight end A.J. Barner attached to the right side of the offensive line. Fellow tight end Colston Loveland was split out to the right by the numbers.

Before the snap, Jones, Hinton, and Barner all shifted to the field side of the formation, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy moved from a pistol look to under-center. Penn State shifted two linebackers to account for this shift, but with both shifting linebackers under 230 pounds, it is a tall task to have them set the edge against Jones (325 pounds), Hinton (340), and Barner (250).

At the snap, Penn State does a good job of clogging up the running lanes, but the unbalanced edge is completely unsecured. Running back Blake Corum sees Barner turn his man to the inside and bounces his run to the outside. Both inside linebackers pursue, but Corum is too fast down the sideline. After a 44-yard gain, Corum is finally escorted out of bounds by the free safety who took a good pursuit angle as the last line of defense. For the day, the Wolverines ran 12 plays out of Mammoth personnel and averaged 9.8 yards per play.

Michigan running Duo with 7 Offensive Linemen pic.twitter.com/sj5hDJSGF2 — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) November 11, 2023

Simulated pressure on fourth-and-six

Trialing by eight, facing a fourth-and-six from its own 30-yard line with 4:25 remaining and two timeouts in its pocket, Penn State kept the offense on the field. The Nittany Lions decided to go five-wide and Michigan responded with a Cover 0, double spy disguised as blitzing, Cover 1 look.

Before the snap, Michigan’s secondary is showing straight man-to-man with safety Makari Paige patrolling the middle of the field. Along the defensive line, the Wolverines lined up in an exotic, overloaded front. Edge Braiden McGregor is aligned as a five-tech end and he is the only player to the left of Penn State’s center. To the right of the center are both defensive tackles (Mason Graham and Kris Jenkins), edge Jaylen Harrell, and linebacker Michael Barrett.

Quarterback Drew Allar is anticipating an overloaded blitz to his throwing side similar to what Penn State had been doing to McCarthy early in this game. But at the snap, everything changes.

Every defender along the line of scrimmage takes a step forward, safety Rod Moore explodes out of the slot into a pass rush, and everything in Allar’s brain is telling him that this is a Cover 0, six-man blitz and he has to throw now. But, after taking an initial step, both defensive tackles drop out to play the underneath (hook/curl area) and account for a potential late quarterback run. This is a simulated pressure meaning that Michigan is still only rushing four players, but disguised their intentions and rushed from different angles to give the look and feel of a blitz.

As Moore closes in, Allar panics when he sees Paige replace Moore, the dropping defensive linemen, and sails a hot-read pass to a wide-open patch of grass. Michigan was able to confuse the offensive line and Allar with an exotic alignment that screamed blitz when in the end, the Wolverines only rushed four. This simulated pressure forced Allar to process at light speed and with the route concepts he was reading, the first-year starting quarterback never stood a chance.

11-Personnel Duo

The old bread and butter!

After forcing Allar to panic, Michigan lined up with the ball at the Penn State 30-yard line in 11-personnel (one running back, one tight end). The Nittany Lions lined up with seven players in the box and sent All-American hopeful linebacker Abdul Carter screaming downhill on an A-gap run blitz. This reaction by Carter is similar to what TCU did in the College Football Playoff last season. Run-through, athletic linebackers have been a weakness for the Wolverines and very few linebackers are as talented and athletic as Carter.

On a duo play, the running back’s job is to read the middle linebacker (Carter), but if the linebacker is already in the backfield, it is nearly impossible to escape, let alone read and react to his movement. However, as Carter is flying toward Corum, Michigan’s left guard Trevor Keegan breaks off of his double-team, turns, and shoves Carter into an over-pursuit.

Corum cuts to his left off the hip of Keegan and shoots through the C-gap that has been cleared by left tackle LaDarius Henderson and tight end A.J. Barner. Talented Penn State edge Chop Robinson has inside responsibilities but gets greedy and attacks the outside shoulder of Barner in hopes of making a tackle-for-loss. Barner does an excellent job of obliging his efforts before walling him off and opening a hole for Corum.

Once through the line, the safety takes a porous angle and neither remaining linebacker can close in on Corum before he has crossed the goal line.

One last note, go back and watch wide receiver Roman Wilson (inside receiver closest to the line of scrimmage). Wilson is Michigan’s star receiver who had zero touches in this game. But instead of getting frustrated or lackadaisical in his efforts, Wilson is blocking his ass off on the backside of this play. Compare that to Penn State’s star edge Robinson on the same play.

Robinson is an All-American hopeful who had been neutralized by Michigan’s attack for the majority of the afternoon and instead of following his assignment on this play, he let his frustrations get the better of him. By ignoring his 1/11 defensive responsibility, Michigan took advantage and put a dagger in Penn State’s season.