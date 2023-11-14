The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released the third installment of its rankings for the 2023 season. The top eight teams were the in same order, except at the very top of the rankings.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia usurped Ohio State for the top spot, but the Buckeyes went down just one spot to No. 2. Michigan remains at No. 3 following the 24-15 road victory over Penn State, and Florida State is still clinging to the final spot after its third one-score victory of the season.

The Pac-12 collision course is still on schedule between No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Oregon, and Texas is holding strong at No. 7. Alabama might be one of the most dangerous teams in the country at the moment, but the early season loss to Texas at home has hamstrung them in the rankings and the Tide remains stuck at No. 8. Missouri jumped up to No. 9 and Louisville rounds out the top-10.

The Big Ten has four teams ranked as follows:

No. 1 Ohio State

No. 3 Michigan

No. 12 Penn State

No. 16 Iowa

Ole Miss and Penn State were eliminated from contention last weekend, and now only nine teams have a chance to make the final four. This upcoming weekend, several teams have tough road games ahead of them that could finally introduce some parity and separation.

Georgia has to go to Knoxville, and despite a disappointing season, Tennessee is a different team inside of Neyland Stadium. Both Pac-12 contenders have tough road games — Oregon travels to Arizona State, which has been on the verge of pulling several upsets this year and Washington is actually an underdog against Oregon State. Lastly, Texas travels to Ames to take on Iowa State in an atmosphere known for the upset.

Will the top eight be shaken up this weekend, or will it remain chalk until the final week of the season? For Michigan, all signs point to Nov. 25. What do you think about the rankings and where the College Football Playoff committee ranked the Michigan Wolverines?