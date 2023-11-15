The latest College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings are here are not much has changed. Georgia and Ohio State have flip-flopped at No. 1 and No. 2, but the top eight teams from last week are the same eight this week, and are the exact same from No. 3 through No. 7.

With Ole Miss and Penn State officially eliminated from contention, the new top-10 is as follows: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Missouri and Louisville.

Of the 10 teams, nine are in contention for the CFP, but only eight have a legitimate shot of making it. Apologies to Louisville, but even going 13-1 with a win over Florida State in the ACC Championship cannot erase a three-score loss to Pittsburgh. However, Louisville falls into an interesting category of teams. Teams outside of the true contenders that can still impact and shape the playoff picture.

Last week, we ran through my assessment of the top teams in the country, and with the rankings only slightly changed at the top, it’s time to look at some teams that could shake up the established order over the next three weeks.

No. 11 Oregon State (8-2)

The Beavers are one of the surprises of the college football season and have an opportunity to make this season unforgettable. Currently, Oregon State sits third in the Pac-12 standings behind Washington and Oregon. Fortunately for the Beavers, Oregon State plays both teams over the next two weekends.

Up first, Washington in Corvallis for a game in which Oregon State is surprisingly favored. If Oregon State wins, the Huskies will still have a chance to make it to the playoff with some help, but after several close calls this season, the committee will likely favor a one-loss Texas or even a one-loss SEC or Big Ten team.

Following the Washington game, the Beavers will face Oregon in the final iteration of the Civil War before the Ducks bolt for the Big Ten. This is an opportunity for Oregon State to eliminate its fiercest rival from contention in its final scheduled showdown.

No. 10 Louisville (9-1)

It’s not a certainty, but if Louisville can handle business against Miami and Kentucky, the Cardinals will face Florida State in the ACC Championship. As we discussed above, Louisville is still in contention, but would need unprecedented chaos to transpire ahead of it. However, Louisville can help its own cause by introducing some chaos of its own.

Florida State is a team similar to Washington that has flown close to the sun several times this season but has yet to be burned. Against the Cardinals, though, the clock might finally strike midnight for a Seminoles team that struggles against power-running teams.

Earlier this season, Florida State escaped by two points against Boston College despite being out-gained 457-350. The Seminoles had to dedicate extra resources in that game to slow down the Eagles’ running attack, and that left them vulnerable against the pass. BC’s No. 103-ranked passing offense threw for over 300 yards in that game and, for reference of how concerning that is, Michigan State is ranked No. 93 and Indiana is ranked No. 83 in passing offense.

Against Louisville and head coach Jeff Brohm, who was the architect of the modern-day “Spoilermaker” nickname at Purdue, this game is perfect. Louisville is a balanced and physical team, equally competent through the air as it is on the ground. Defensively, the Cardinals are ranked No. 10 nationally in rushing defense and No. 12 in scoring defense.

If not for one oversight against Pitt, this team would be in the thick of the discussion. But even if the Cardinals are the longest shot to make the CFP, why should they pass up a chance to play spoiler?

Iowa State (6-4)

The Cyclones will welcome Texas to Ames this weekend for a chance to pull some Senior Day chaos. Texas is the only Big 12 team with a shot at the playoff and one more loss would officially eliminate the conference. If Iowa State wins, the Big 12 will descend into madness with potentially five teams tied at 6-2 in the conference standings, and not to mention, it would ruin the Longhorns’ last run in the Big 12.

Iowa State is by far the worst of the three spoiler teams listed, but the Cyclones have been known to summon some late November magic before. Twelve years ago, an undefeated Oklahoma State team came to Ames to face the 5-4 Cyclones. Iowa State pulled the upset in double overtime and eliminated the Cowboys from BCS National Championship contention.

This Saturday will be the 12th anniversary, to the day, of Iowa State upsetting the No. 2 Cowboys. Do the Cyclones have one more upset in them before Texas tucks tail and heads south?