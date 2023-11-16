Today on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy open the pod by talking about Michigan basketball. How has this team made such a drastic cultural and stylistic change in one year Next, they take a look around the Big Ten and college football at-large, and discuss where chaos could loom before the final week of the regular season. Finally, the boys close with an in-depth preview of Maryland and what the Michigan Wolverines must do to stave off an upset the week before “The Game.” Enjoy!

This is far from the only place you can listen to our podcasts. You can also stream them from your iPhone or Android device by subscribing to The Block M Podcast Network on iTunes, Google Podcasts, PodBean, and Spotify. Never miss an episode!

Wherever you go, Go Blue!

A big thank you as always to Wes Anderson for providing music to this podcast and all Maize n Brew podcasts. You can listen to Wes below and be sure to support and follow him on Twitter @SongsByWes

Be sure to subscribe, rate, tell your friends, and drop us a five-star review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF