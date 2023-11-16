 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions to U-M, Jim Harbaugh accepting three-game suspension

Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sidelines against Maryland or Ohio State.

By Andrew Bailey
/ new
Michigan v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

It was announced on Thursday that the University of Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have backed out of its litigation and are accepting the Big Ten’s three-game suspension, while the conference has ended its investigation into sign-stealing allegations.

The court dates are canceled, and Michigan and Harbaugh seem to be moving forward with the result. However, fans, alumni and media members were quick to share their thoughts.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...