It was announced on Thursday that the University of Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have backed out of its litigation and are accepting the Big Ten’s three-game suspension, while the conference has ended its investigation into sign-stealing allegations.

The court dates are canceled, and Michigan and Harbaugh seem to be moving forward with the result. However, fans, alumni and media members were quick to share their thoughts.

Emergency Press conference - Coach Harbaugh Accepts 3 Game Suspension from Big 10. #FreeHarbaugh pic.twitter.com/5XPUp3sg56 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 16, 2023

I cannot believe Jim Harbaugh won't be on the sideline for one of the biggest games in Michigan Stadium history. — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) November 16, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: Jim Harbaugh has accepted his three game suspension from the Big Ten#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/L5NNeX7vl8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2023

I look at this as a great opportunity for Michigan to put this behind us, focus on the task at hand, and move forward.



And if we beat Ohio State…..hoooo boy, I might jump off the wagon, take 3 days off work, and Tweet every minute on the minute. pic.twitter.com/J53RELpQq8 — Due# (@JDue51) November 16, 2023

Unreal to think that Jim Harbaugh won’t be on the sidelines for The Game. All eyes on November 25. — Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) November 16, 2023