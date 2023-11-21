Today on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy open the pod by discussing the firing of linebackers coach Chris Partridge and the latest updates in the ongoing sign-stealing investigation. Next, they break down the underwhelming win against Maryland for win No. 1,000 and try to decipher what was the catalyst for that performance. Lastly, the boys welcome the Sklar Brothers to talk all things Michigan Wolverines. Enjoy!

