For the second consecutive year, Maryland took the Michigan Wolverines down to the wire. After rushing out to a three-score lead, the Wolverines went into cruise control and the Terrapins took advantage. Where Michigan was lethargic, Maryland was opportunistic. When the Wolverines were undisciplined, the Terrapins were exploitative.

It took several key plays for Michigan to preserve a 31-24 victory. In several moments, these plays are referred to as “gotta have it” plays. As in, the team has to have success on this play otherwise a loss might be in the cards. Time and time again, Michigan had to have it and on these three occasions, the Wolverines delivered.

Here are three “gotta have it” plays where Michigan found success and helped secure win No. 1,000 in program history.

4th and 3 Option Route vs. Split Coverage, MIKE Spy

Michigan’s offense struggled to move the ball in the second half. Of six possessions, only two drives went longer than five plays, and one drive was victory formation to end the game.

Facing a fourth-and-three from Maryland’s 24-yard-line, interim head coach Sherrone Moore kept his offense on the field. Michigan came out in 12-personnel (one running back, two tight ends) and Maryland presented a six-man pressure, Cover 0 look pre-snap. However, at the snap, the Terps dropped eight players into a split coverage with the middle linebacker spying the quarterback. The split coverage involved playing man-to-man to the field side and playing Cover 2 to the boundary.

Schematically, this is a great defensive call for this situation, but unfortunately for the Terrapins, Colston Loveland exists.

Loveland goes into motion before the snap and flies off the line of scrimmage into an option route. An option route is exactly what it sounds like — the receiver has an option on which route he runs based on the coverage and alignment of the defense.

Once beyond the first down, Loveland breaks to the outside and if he is covered man-to-man, he would continue this route toward the sideline. However, Loveland accurately diagnoses this zone look from Maryland, slams on the brakes, turns to run toward the inside, and McCarthy finds him in the soft spot of the zone.

This play stands out because very few tight ends can run this route at the collegiate level. You’ll see skilled receiving tight ends in the NFL, but in college, this route is normally reserved for smaller, quick receivers. Former Michigan receiver Drew Dileo carved out a nice career in the maize and blue running this route at least once a game.

The next play: Wide receiver Semaj Morgan scored a touchdown on a reverse.

Cover 3 DT Stunt

On first down, defensive tackle Kenneth Grant split the ace (center/guard) double team, crossed the face of the guard and made a ferocious tackle on the running back after a one-yard gain. On the very next play, he took it a step further.

Facing a second-and-nine, Maryland came out with 11-personnel with the tight end split out as a wide receiver. Michigan answered with Cover 3 and threatened to send the weak-side linebacker on a blitz. At the snap, the linebacker retreated into coverage and the defensive line went to work.

Michigan operates out of a plethora of formations and combinations of defensive linemen to help keep players fresh. On this particular play, the chosen four are Jaylen Harrell (seven-tech), Mason Graham (three-tech), Kenneth Grant (three-tech) and Braiden McGregor (seven-tech).

When the ball is snapped, both edges explode on speed rushes around the corner, but are smart to not over-pursue and give the quarterback an escape route. On the inside, the tackles stunt in order to create a free rusher. Grant crashes HARD into the center and Graham wraps around his hip into the B-gap. Although Grant is supposed to be the one absorbing blocks to free up Graham, KENNY G IS NOT TO BE TRIFLED WITH IT!

Grant throws the center to the ground like an irritated big brother — the right guard is daydreaming about happier times in his life — and tracks Maryland’s quarterback like a 340-pound heat-seeking missile. Grant makes the sack at the one-yard line and Graham would have met him at the quarterback, but he was drug down by the left guard.

The next play: The same four linemen force another pressure and Maryland’s quarterback throws an interception to Mike Sainristil.

Tommy Doman Punt

[Punt breakdowns have entered the chat]

Punting from the right hash, Tommy Doman stands about two yards to the right of the hash marks to receive the snap at an angle. Instead of aiming the ball to the sideline, Doman takes the snap at an angle to better align his aim for the right hash mark. The goal here is that Doman and his gunners have the same target — or general vicinity — for where the ball should land.

Michigan gunner and all-around speedster Eamonn Dennis flies down the field, but loses track of the ball. In most instances, this would have resulted in a touchback. However, Doman is not like most punters. Doman unleashes a moon shot that bounces at the two-yard line, again at the half-yard line, and then angles sideways to down itself inside the Maryland one-yard line. Caden Kolesar is there for insurance, but this was a masterclass by Doman single-handedly pinning the Terps deep.

The next play (well, technically two plays later): Four different linemen force a pressure and Maryland’s quarterback intentionally grounds the ball from the end zone resulting in a safety.