The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released the latest installment of its rankings before the final week of the 2023 regular season and the top 10 teams remained the same, although in a slightly different order.

Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan remain the top three teams in the country, but Washington jumped Florida State for the final spot in the playoff. The Seminoles are just on the outside looking in at No. 5.

Oregon, Texas and Alabama held firm at six, seven, and eight, and Missouri and Louisville continued to hold strong in the final two spots of the top-10.

The Big Ten has four teams ranked as follows:

No. 2 Ohio State

No. 3 Michigan

No. 11 Penn State

No. 17 Iowa

While none of the top teams stumbled, one massive domino fell in the ACC. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a nasty leg injury that unfortunately ended his collegiate career. Can the Seminoles win in the Swamp AND against Louisville in the ACC Championship with a backup quarterback and still make the CFP? Most are rightfully skeptical, but the 2014 Buckeyes won the first-ever CFP with a third-stringer, so it’s not impossible.

Despite the rivalry feeling in the air, most of the top teams are expected to win this weekend. However, one top-five team is guaranteed to fall this weekend in Ann Arbor when Ohio State travels to the Big House. What do you think about the rankings and where the College Football Playoff committee ranked the Michigan Wolverines?