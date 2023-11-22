The latest College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings are here and the top-10 is unchanged except for Florida State and Washington flip-flopping fourth and fifth position. Every year fans clamor for chaos and unpredictability — “Member 2007?!” — but every year the top of the rankings seem to be increasingly more stable.

However, finally, THANKFULLY, the rankings will begin to be shaken up this weekend. Here are seven games ranked in terms of potential impact on the final CFP.

1. Ohio State vs. Michigan

The Game features a clash between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country in an unofficial CFP matchup. The winner will advance to face the inept Iowa offense in the Big Ten Championship, and the loser will be relegated to praying as other teams decide their ultimate fate. The exact same fate as last year.

This game presents an opportunity for each team to secure the best win of the college football season and become a lock to enter the playoff as either the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the country. Nothing more needs to be said, everything is on the line.

2. Florida State vs. Florida

The Seminoles are only two wins away from the CFP, but Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is done for the season. Enter: Tate Rodemaker. He is a fourth-year player with a career 7-5 touchdown-interception ratio and will look to mitigate the loss of Travis against the Gators.

Florida enters this rivalry game with a chance to become bowl-eligible and ruin the season of a rival starting a new quarterback in one of the most hostile environments in college football. Despite a narrow loss last weekend at Missouri, the Gators are playing some of their best football of the season and this game represents a state championship in one of the most proud football states in the country.

The Seminoles are the better team on paper, but have looked shaky several times this season even with Travis at the helm. Will they be able to channel some 2014 Buckeye magic and still make a run to the CFP? Even though the Seminoles are guaranteed a spot in the ACC Championship win or lose on Saturday, a loss will eliminate the conference from the CFP.

3. Texas Tech vs. Texas

Similar to Florida State, Texas is the only hope for its conference to earn a playoff berth. On paper, the Longhorns should be able to dispatch of the Red Raiders fairly easily, but this Texas Tech team has shown a propensity to rise to the occasion.

In Week 2, Texas Tech had the ball at midfield trailing by one against Oregon with one minute remaining. An untimely pick-six ultimately sealed the fate of the Red Raiders, but this team has shown the capacity to play high-level football especially of late having won three straight games to become bowl-eligible.

If the Red Raiders can exploit Texas’s No. 113-ranked passing defense and win the turnover battle, this game could become a nail-biter in Austin. But if the Longhorns predictably dominate the line of scrimmage, Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman will be the only thing standing between Texas and the CFP.

4. Oregon State. vs. Oregon

Oregon State was unable to pull the upset last weekend against Washington and there is no time to sulk — the Beavers hit the road for the last iteration of the Civil War before their arch-rival joins the Big Ten.

Oregon’s playoff hopes have been on life support since losing to Washington and never more so than now. With a loss and an Arizona win, the Wildcats will face Washington in the Pac-12 Championship and the Ducks will miss out on both the conference crown and the CFP. But with a win, Oregon will lock in a rematch against Washington in a winner-take-all game in the last year of the Pac-12 with the CFP on the line.

5. Alabama vs. Auburn

Auburn is not a good team, however, earlier this season, the Tigers played Georgia within one score at home and tend to be a vastly better team in the confines of their home stadium (sans last weekend’s inexcusable loss to New Mexico State). Despite the talent gap between the two rivals, Auburn has won two of the last three Iron Bowls played in Auburn and the one loss came in four overtimes against a tacked Alabama team in 2021.

The Tigers will need all of the rivalry mojo and home magic to pull this upset as they are circling the drain on a .500 season and Alabama is playing pissed off and destroying every opponent in its path. If Alabama loses, it could still win the SEC Championship, but with several potential one-loss contenders hanging around, would the Tide be able to claim the fourth spot with two losses?

6. Washington State vs. Washington

Last week, Washington State beat Colorado in the battle for the second-worst team in the Pac-12. Hooray! This week, the Cougs will look to spoil Washington’s perfect season in the final installment of the Apple Cup.

Although Washington already has a Pac-12 title game spot locked up, a loss could potentially muddy its path to the CFP. Fresh off a resounding victory against Oregon State in Corvallis, it seems highly unlikely the Huskies will fall asleep at the wheel before a rivalry game, but rivalry games can be tighter than expected. Especially, the year before one team abandons the conference.

7. Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

This game will have a potential impact on Georgia’s seeding, but a loss does not disqualify the Bulldogs from playoff contention. Even with a massively unlikely loss, a win over Alabama next weekend and Georgia is the three-seed at worst.