Today on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy waste no time...it is the best week of the year! Michigan vs. Ohio State for everything: a trip to the Big Ten Championship, the College Football Playoff, and another year of superiority and bragging rights.

The boys run through keys to the game, matchups to watch, and what could make the difference in victory for the Michigan Wolverines. Enjoy!

