Today on Out of the Blue, the boys react in real-time to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh leaving Ann Arbor to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. What does this mean for Harbaugh? What does this mean for Michigan? Jared and Andy cover it from all angles. Enjoy!

