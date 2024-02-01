Today on Out of the Blue, the boys react to the seismic shift at the top of the football program for the Michigan Wolverines. With Jim Harbaugh returning to the NFL, Sherrone Moore has officially been named the 21st head coach in the history of the program. What does that mean for the immediate and long-term future? How does Moore replace key assistant coaching losses? Jared and Andrew break it all down!

